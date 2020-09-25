Zayn Malik has had a big week. Just days after he and Gigi Hadid announced the arrival of their first child together, the singer made his big music comeback with "Better." The track reads like a love letter to someone special, so of course, fans are wondering whether Zayn's "Better" is about Gigi Hadid. The lyrics include a few nods toward the model, so all signs point to yes.

The song marks Malik's first solo single in two years. Following the release of his sophomore album, Icarus Falls, in December 2018, Malik released collaborations like a reimagining of the Aladdin classic "A Whole New World" with Zhavia Ward, Shaed's "Trampoline" remix, and "Flames" with R3hab and Jungleboi. Fans couldn't wait to hear Malik on a song alone again and they knew new music was coming when Malik teased his comeback in a Sept. 10 Instagram. "Got some stuff to show ya soon!" he told fans.

They didn't have to wait long because two weeks later, Malik surprised fans with "Better." The R&B track perfectly showcases his delicate and smooth vocals, as he sings about love and heartbreak. Since Malik and Hadid have been through many ups and downs in their relationship, fans instantly assumed the lyrics were directed toward the model.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Malik opens the track by wishing his partner the best. "Hope I only leave good vibes on your living room floor/ It hurts so bad that I didn't when you asked for more," he sings in the first verse.

During the chorus, Malik talks about wanting to reconcile with his lover after a breakup. "Why? Why wait to fight?/ Give it a try/ Or I'll say goodbye while it's right/ Can we save tears in your eyes?/ I'm making you cry/ Why wait to hate, can we save love?" Malik sings.

Of course, this totally sounds like Malik and Hadid's relationship. After three years of dating on and off, the stars called it quits again in January 2019. Their breakup didn't last long because they reportedly got back together right before the holidays in December 2019.

Malik seems to reference getting back together with Hadid and taking the next step in their relationship during the song's pre-chorus. "In too deep, we're rearranged/ Now you wanna ask for names," Malik says, seemingly referencing Hadid's pregnancy.

Watch the "Better" music video below.

Days before the song's release, the couple announced they became parents to a baby girl on Instagram on Sept. 23. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. to try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," Malik wrote, alongside a photo of him holding their baby's hand.

Malik and Hadid haven't shared the name of their newborn just yet, but fans are crossing their fingers they reveal it soon.