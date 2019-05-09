ZAYN & Zhavia's "A Whole New World" Music Video Will Make You So Excited For 'Aladdin'

"A Whole New World" has always been my favorite Disney song. "Part Of Your World" and "Beauty & The Beast" round out my personal top three, but they're just nowhere near as shining, shimmering, and splendid as the Oscar and Grammy-winning "AWNW." And don't even get me started on "Let It Go," which was just so overplayed that, five years later, it's still making my ears bleed. Don't @ me, fam. It's just the way it is. Anyhoo, in case you haven't heard the news over, sideways, and under, there's a live-action adaptation of Aladdin coming to theaters near you and me on May 24. And guess what? ZAYN & Zhavia's "A Whole New World" music video from the flick's soundtrack just dropped — and it's got a new, fantastic point of view.

OK, OK, I'll go now.

Seriously, though, this thing is bomb. I mean, we already knew the movie was going to be pretty different from the 1992 animated feature — Hi, Will Smith-as-Genie! — but I'm really into this updated version of "A Whole New World" featuring ZAYN and 18-year-old, upcoming artist Zhavia Ward. I legit got chills from the very first moment the former One Directioner opened his mouth to sing "I can show you the world." I was done. Done.

Spoiler alert! — there's no magic carpet in the vid like there was in the 1992 animated version, which is kind of a bummer. But I am loving the moody vibe here as ZAYN gazes at the sky and wanders through the city streets in different places around the world at night.

Check it out:

DisneyMusicVEVO on YouTube

And can we talk about ZAYN's Disney-prince hair for a sec? Because Twitter sure is:

Speaking of Twitter, Zayn hit up the platform to share his excitement over the release:

"'A Whole New World' Out Now!" he wrote. "Film in theatres May 24!"

And Zhavia sent out a pretty hype tweet, too:

"It’s finally out !" she wrote. "It was really hard to keep this a secret ! I’m so happy to be a part of this incredible song “A Whole New World” with @zaynmalik for @Disney’s #Aladdin movie! Hope you all love it !"

We do, girl!

And BTW, I'm really into the whole Christina Aguilera-circa-2002-in-"Dirrty" vibe Zhavia's got going on in this video. Turns out, I'm not alone in that thought, either:

Here's Christina in "Dirrty" in case you need a reminder:

You see it, right?

Anyway, the cover will be featured in the film's end credits and on the Walt Disney Records soundtrack, which will be released when the movie hits theaters on May 24.

The full soundtrack will also include a new version of "Friend Like Me" performed by Will Smith and DJ Khaled, as well as a new song called "Speechless," that will be sung by Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

The digital album will drop on May 21; the physical album on May 24. It's a long time to wait, I know. But it's a thrilling chase, so go pre-order it at that wondrous place called Amazon now.