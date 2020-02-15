Just months after first fueling speculation that they might be an item once again, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are taking advantage of the holiday of love to give their their social media followers a glimpse at their relationship. Zigi fans, rejoice, because Gigi Hadid’s Valentine’s Day post of Zayn Malik is just further proof that they're giving their romance another chance. Elite Daily reached out to both Hadid and Malik's reps for comment on their relationship status, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you've been following along with the pair's on-and-off relationship over the past couple years, you know that reconciliation rumors first started circling back in November — and their renewed romance seemed all but confirmed after Hadid took her former boyfriend out for his birthday in mid-January and recently took to social media to share a polaroid of them hugging on her bedside table. While she stayed mum on whether they were just hanging out as friends or resuming their romance at the time, Hadid appeared to confirm the latter on Feb. 14 as she dubbed the former One Direction singer her "Valentine."

She shared a solo polaroid shot of the musician standing against the backdrop of a farm to her photography-based Instagram account, @gisposable.

"HEY VALENTINE," she captioned the picture. "Z on the farm. December 2019."

While Hadid and Malik have yet to officially confirm that they are back on again, there have been no shortage of clues hinting that they giving their relationship another chance.

Before the pair stepped out together linking arms and looking seriously loved up for Malik's birthday in January, eagle-eyed fans began speculating that the exes were at least friendly after Hadid shared a recipe (which she publicly credited to Malik's mom) to her Instagram Story and began liking some of his posts on social media. While one inside source originally said that things were "casual," another source reportedly told E! News in January, "Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December. Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance."

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The source continued, "She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."

Judging from their recent outings and Hadid's sweet Valentine's day post for her beau, it looks like it's safe to say that this couple is going stronger than ever following Feb. 14.