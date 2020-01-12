Zigi might have last called it quits last January, but from the look of things, they're giving their relationship another shot. Just months after fueling dating speculation, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were photographed heading out on the town together to celebrate the musician's birthday weekend on Saturday, Jan. 11. These new photos of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid show the model holding onto her former beau's arm, so it sure looks like they're back together. Elite Daily reached out to both Malik and Hadid's reps to ask about these reconciliation rumors, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Hours before the "Dusk Till Dawn" hitmaker rang in his 27th birthday on Jan. 12, the on-and-off couple hit New York City together to celebrate. Photographers also caught Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid's girlfriend, Dua Lipa, in attendance. While the fact that they were stepping out together was enough to make fans buzz about a potential reunion, their public display of affection linking arms and walking together seems to confirm that they are, in fact, giving their romance another try.

For Zigi stans, their reunion might be something that we should have all seen coming. Back in November, an inside source reportedly told E! News that the pair were talking again although it was "casual." The source told the publication that Hadid "has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together." The on-and-off couple, who were first rumored to be linked back in November 2015, took to Twitter in March 2018 to confirm that they were ending things. While they were spotted hanging out together as recently as last January, they took some time apart during the summer. During that time, Hadid was romantically linked to Bachelor alum Tyler Cameron, although the pair called it quits just two months later in October.

While there's no telling whether Malik had anything to do with Hadid's decision to end things with Cameron, E!'s source said that they began again talking shortly after.

"They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently," the source told E! News. "She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual."

The source added, "They are definitely not getting back together but are on good terms right now."

However, it looked like things were heating up at the end of last year, as Hadid took to her Instagram Story to share a post of herself cooking a recipe (which she credited to Malik's mom) and tagged her in the post back in December. Several watchful fans also noted that Hadid had started liking her ex's posts on Instagram and Twitter around that time, which seemed to suggest that they were at least on pretty friendly terms prior to their public hang out over the weekend.

While the couple has yet to publicly comment on where they are currently dating again, I think it's safe to say that we'll be seeing a lot more of Zigi together in 2020.