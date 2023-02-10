You's Season 4 Soundtrack Nails It Every Time

Joe Goldberg may not come off as a big pop or party music kind of guy, but his new group of frenemies sure do. In Season 4 of You, Joe fell in with an obnoxious new crowd of rich narcissists, which led him to several over-the-top ragers. Because of this dichotomy between Joe’s bookish, brooding personality and the wild, drug-fueled parties around him, the You Season 4 soundtrack is filled with unexpected variety, as songs ping-pong between pulsating electronica and moody ballads.

Obviously, Joe needed the perfect playlist to stalk around London in his most twisted murder mystery yet, and he got it. The referential music cue start right out of the gate, as Season 4 opens with Joe introducing his new literature professor persona Jonathan Moore to the tune of Vampire Weekend’s 2008 hit “Oxford Comma” — the perfect song for any book-loving grammar nerd. But the standout track in the premiere is Cardi B’s “I Like It,” which was included as a fun shoutout to You superfan Cardi B’s online friendship with star Penn Badgley.

As Joe fell deeper and deeper into the mysterious Eat The Rich Killer’s frame job, the music only got more intense. But of course, the ever-manic party atmosphere also hit viewers with tons of danceable bops. Check out the full You Season 4 soundtrack track list below.

Episode 1

"Oxford Comma" - Vampire Weekend

"Strangers" - Roosevelt

"The Kids Are All Dying" - FINNEAS

"vacation" - Travelle

"Heads Will Rolls" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

"I Like It" - Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin

"Killer" - Valerie Broussard

Episode 2

"Emergency" - Sofi Tukker, Novak & YAX.X

Episode 3

"Can't Stop The Stars" - Jungle

Episode 4

"Hollow" - Saavan

"Love Is a Bitch" - Two Feet

"Dancing With Myself" - Billy Idol

"Heart of Glass" - Blondie

Episode 5

"Dangerous" - Big Data feat. Joywave

This track list covers Part 1 of You Season 4, which released on Netflix on Feb. 9. Part 2 will consist of five more episodes, dropping on Netflix on March 9. Check back then for the complete Season 4 soundtrack.