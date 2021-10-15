Prepare To Be ~Obsessed~ With The You Season 3 Soundtrack

There are plenty of reasons to be obsessed with Netflix’s sinister series, You. Whether it’s the attractive cast, the twisted plotlines, or the steamy sex scenes, the three-season (and counting!) series has everything you could want in a gripping watch. To further drive home how captivating the show is, the soundtrack is equally on point. Full of both chill songs and party jams, Netflix’s You Season 3 soundtrack will keep you on your toes as much as the characters do.

Warning: Very light spoilers for You Season 3 follow. You Season 3, which hit Netflix on Oct. 15, picked up with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) settling into their new lives in the ‘burbs. After agreeing to retire from their murderous ways, the pair decided to focus all their attention on their newborn son, Henry. Unfortunately, it seems like you can’t unteach an old dog its tricks, because bloodshed is never far off for the Quinn-Goldbergs... especially in Season 3.

The soundtrack, which features a variety of music styles, encapsulates the show’s twists and turns with lighthearted indie beats, moody and brooding ballads, and retro throwbacks. There are a lot of mainstream bangers, too, from the likes of Billie Eilish, Lorde, and Doja Cat.

Here’s the entire song breakdown, episode by episode:

Episode 1:

“Buzzkill” – Baby Queen

Episode 2:

“Dripping” – Blonde Redhead

“My Heart Belongs To You” – Bobby Vinton

Episode 3:

“Fire” – Two Feet

“California” – Surnames

“I Lied” – Lord Huron

“Killer Scene” – Pale Honey

Episode 4:

“I’ll Take Care Of You (Caught A Ghost Remix)” – by Bobby “Blue” Bland

Episode 5:

“Tangerine” – Glass Animals ft. Arlo Parks

Episode 6:

“Supercut” – Lorde

“Dramatic” – Cat & Calmell

“Vendetta” – Iceage

“Shh..Don't Say It” – Fletcher

“The Good Ones” – Widowspeak

Episode 7:

“Feel Good” – Polo & Pan

“Freak” – Doja Cat

“Super Duper Party People” – Allie X

“Spirals (Dave Sitek Remix)” – Django Django

“Numb” – Robot Koch

Episode 8:

“Clouds” – Park Hye & Nosaj Thing

“The Devil I Know” – Suki Waterhouse

“Damn Girl” – Biako

“I See You” – Pumarose

“Play By Play” – Claude Fontaine

“Best Things In Life” – The Dreamliners

Episode 10:

“Three Miles to Tallehayo” – Daniel Ciurlizza

“Lost Cause” – Billie Eilish

“Exile” –Taylor Swift

“La Pussiere” – Laura Cahen

With You Season 4 already confirmed, more twists and turns and soundtrack must-adds will be here before ~you~ know it. Until then, you can watch all 10 episodes of You Season 3, streaming now on Netflix.