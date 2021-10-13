From serial killer soulmates to surprise pregnancies, the second season of Netflix’s You gave viewers a lot to process. And while the finale left viewers with a heap of questions, it also left Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) with extremely high body count between the pair of them. If you’re trying to remember everyone Joe and Love have killed in You so far, you’ve come to the right place. Consider this your Quinn-Goldberg murder cheat sheet, because yup, this couple requires one.

Quick recap before the slayings: Season 2 left off with Joe and Love settling down in the ‘burbs. After realizing Love was also a murderer (isn’t it nice when two people have so much in common?), Joe decided he wanted to leave her, because, in a very pot-kettle move, it turns out Joe’s not a fan of killers. Once Love told Joe she was pregnant (!) with his baby (!!), however, he decided to stick around and they officially started a family together. Aww!

With You Season 3 hitting Netflix on Oct. 15, viewers don’t have long to wait to find out if parenthood is the key to getting these two on the straight and non-murderous path. Who knows? Maybe they’ve changed their ways and there won’t be any new names to add to this list! Until viewers find out, here’s a little refresher of what blood the duo already has on their hands.

People Joe Goldberg Has Killed:

At first, Joe seemed like an ordinary guy who enjoyed a quiet life of books and Dan Humphrey-level literary superiority. Then, he seemed like an ordinary-ish guy who got kind of possessive of his crushes. Then he seemed like a not-at-all-ordinary guy who locked people in cages. Finally, it was clear Joe Goldberg was anything but ordinary and, in fact, was a literal serial killer. Here’s the breakdown of all his (known) victims thus far:

Elijah Thornton (Before Season 1)

You might not remember this death since it happened pretty fast in a flashback, but it turns out, being a jealous boyfriend is pretty standard for Joe. When he found out his then-girlfriend Candace had cheated on him with a guy named Elijah (Esteban Benito), Joe decided to track down her fling. In a rage, Joe pushed Elijah off a building... even after Elijah apologized for unknowingly hooking up with someone in a relationship.

Benjamin “Benji” J. Ashby III (Season 1)

Beck's kinda-boyfriend Benji (Lou Taylor Pucci) met his end after Joe lured him into the bookstore’s basement and locked him in the infamous glass cage. After keeping Benji hostage for a while, Joe poisoned him before removing Benji’s teeth (which he kept in his ~memory box~) and burning his body in the woods.

Peach Salinger (Season 1)

Peach (Shay Mitchell) — or “Peaches,” as Joe liked to call her — was one of the few people who immediately saw through Joe’s good-guy façade. Joe initially attacked Peach in Central Park, but she recovered, only to later die at Joe’s hands at the end of Season 1. When Joe followed Beck to Peach’s family home in Greenwich, Connecticut, he had an altercation with Peach and ended up shooting her. Joe then wrote a fake suicide note in an attempt to cover up his crime, making it look like Peach took her own life.

Ron (Season 1)

Ron (Daniel Cosgrove), was a certified Bad Guy, which meant Joe, of course, had to kill him. Basically, Joe’s neighbor, Claudia, was dating Ron, who would repeatedly mistreat her as well as her son, Paco. Since Joe has a hero complex, he took Paco under his wing (which at first seemed sweet, but later turned lethal). When Ron tried to attack Paco, Joe killed him, and together, Joe and Paco covered up the crime. Because of this situation, when Paco saw Beck screaming for help in the basement, he chose not to help her for fear she would turn him and Joe in to the cops.

Guinevere Beck (Season 1)

Season 1 ended with the most unsettling, yet expected, death of the show thus far: Beck’s. After stalking her, luring her in, losing her, and luring her in again, Joe eventually killed Back after she found his treasure chest full of teeth and victims’ phones stashed away in his bathroom ceiling. Even though Beck almost managed to escape from Joe — who eventually held her hostage in his cage — she was ultimately killed by Joe in the bookstore basement before Joe framed her murder on their therapist, Dr. Nicky (John Stamos).

Jasper Krenn (Season 2)

Joe’s first murder of Season 2 was one of the few that you probably didn’t feel *as* bad about. ICYMI, Jasper (Steven W. Bailey) cut off Joe’s finger in an effort to get Joe to give him $50,000. The catch was, Joe was going by a different name at the time — Will Bettelheim — and it was the real Will who owed Jasper money, not Joe. Without any options (or maybe because he’s a big fan of murdering people), Joe killed Jasper then horrifically ran his remains through a mincing machine.

Henderson (Season 2)

In Season 2, Chris D’Elia played Henderson, a famous comedian who turned out to be an abuser of underage women. After Joe learned “Hendy” assaulted his neighbor, Delilah, when she was 17, he started fearing for Delilah’s sister, Ellie (Jenna Ortega). In an effort to protect Ellie, Joe snuck into Henderson’s house and attempted to force a confession out of the comedian. One thing led to another and Joe kinda-sorta-accidentally pushed Henderson down the stairs to his death.

Joe’s Mother’s Abuser (Before Season 2)

Presumably, the first murder Joe committed was long before the days of Beck and Jasper. In fact, it happened when Joe was just a kid. In Season 2, viewers learned Joe shot his mother’s partner who was abusing her. It was because of that incident he got sent away to a boy’s home and started a lifetime of murder and denial.

People Love Quinn Has Killed:

Netflix

Love Quinn seemed like the perfect girl who had it all together... until she wasn’t. At the end of Season 2, viewers saw another side to Love’s story — the side that revealed she was also a killer. While fans don’t know as much about Love’s backstory as they do Joe’s, here are her confirmed victims thus far:

The Nanny (Before Season 2)

After Forty drugged Joe in an attempt to unlock their creativity, the former admitted he killed his childhood nanny, who sexually abused him when he was a minor. However, viewers later learned that even though Forty thought he was responsible for the nanny’s death, it was actually Love who murdered the Quinns’ household helper. After seeing the nanny engaging in sexual activity with her underage brother, Love slit the nanny’s throat and framed Forty, knowing her family would cover up the crime.

Delilah Alves (Season 2)

After Delilah discovered Joe’s cage, Joe held the journalist hostage... with every intention of releasing her, he said. After a drugged-up night, however, he found Delilah dead and was unsure whether or not he committed the murder. It wasn’t until the end of Season 2 that viewers learned Love had discovered Delilah in Joe’s cage. While it seemed like Love might release Delilah, she actually killed her to protect Joe.

Candace Stone (Season 2)

After a whole season of cat and mouse, Candace (Ambyr Childers) managed to capture Joe in his own glass cage, along with Delilah’s body. Before calling the police, Candace messaged Love from Joe’s phone, telling her to meet him at the storage unit. There, Candace told Love what Joe had done. While Candace initially wanted Love to see the truth before turning Joe in, Love wasn’t a fan of seeing Joe locked up. So, Love slit Candace’s throat with a broken bottle, thus revealing that she, too, was a cold-blooded killer.

People Who Have Died Because of Joe & Love:

BETH DUBBER/NETFLIX

Together, Joe and Love are obviously a deadly duo. Season 2 revealed the pair creates a lot of death and drama in their wake. And while there’s only one death at their combined hands thus far, I have a feeling if they manage to stay together, their shared body count will continue to rise. Here’s who’s gotten killed because of them so far:

Forty Quinn (Season 2)

Once Love’s brother, Forty (James Scully), uncovered the truth about Joe, he realized he needed to protect his sister from her murderous boyfriend. In an effort to save his sister, Forty held Joe at gunpoint in the Quinn family’s grocery store. But before Forty could shoot Joe, a police officer killed Forty, thus saving Joe and Love and letting them live to kill for another season.

See if the duo manages to change their ways, or if move victims need to be added to this list when You Season 3 hits Netflix on Oct. 15.