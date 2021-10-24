This TikTok Points Out A Strange Mistake In 'You' Season 3 That Fans Can't Unsee

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) from Netflix’s hit thriller series You once said, “The first step to fixing something is to know no matter how destroyed it seems, it can always be saved.” And Joe, I hope you can fix this. TikToker @annabellleryan caught a strange mistake in You Season 3 that fans just can’t unsee. The viral video highlighted a scene in which Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) is texting from Joe’s phone in the season finale, but there’s a tiny mistake that has gotten the video nearly 2 million views: Joe’s contact photo. A quick glance at the photo and you might miss it, but upon closer examination, it seems Netflix used a Penn Badgley lookalike for his character’s contact photo. Joe, care to explain?

Just in case you’ve been trapped in a glass cage in a storage unit and haven’t been watching You, the video pointing out the wild mistake came just one day after Netflix dropped Season 3 on Friday, Oct. 15. The new season picked up exactly where we left off in Season 2 with the characters of Joe and Quinn settling into their new life in the suburbs as husband and wife. Oh, and Joe is now a dad, but that doesn’t stop him from continuing his stalkerish ways with the neighbor next door, the librarian at his new job, and ruining the lives of just about everyone in Madre Linda. Thus, a new journey awaits Joe and his perfectly matched murderous wife.

The technical error blowing up on TikTok doesn’t arrive until the final episode of Season 3, when Love is texting from Joe’s phone pretending to be him.

Fans who watched the new season when it was released on Netflix were quick to join the conversation on @annabellleryan’s TikTok video with hilarious names for the unexpected doppelgänger in Joe’s contact photo. Some standout suggestions were Joey Silverberg, Joe Mama, Joe Bronzeburg, and Poot Goldberg. And fans who were familiar with Badgely’s character on The CW’s Gossip Girl commented that the lookalike Joe could be none other than an older Dan Humphrey himself.

According to reports, it’s totally possible that the man in the photo is Badgley’s stand-in, Danny Watters. Due to the use of heavy voice-overs on the show, Watters will narrate Joe’s scenes while Badgley acts on-screen, which allows Badgley to properly sync his voice-overs with the scene.

It’s unclear if Netflix will confirm who was really in the photo, but in the meantime, let’s keep the guesses coming as to who the mystery man is. Needless to say, Joe will have some pretty good aliases to choose from if he ever needs one come Season 4.