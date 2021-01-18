11 Songs Finneas Produced That'll Surprise You, Because They're Not Billie Eilish Tracks

Finneas is best known for producing Billie Eilish's debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, but his career doesn't stop and start with his sister's music. Finneas has put work in on dozens of songs for other artists, some of which fans are probably well-antiquated with. He's hit the studio with the likes of Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, and Demi Lovato, to name a few. In case you've been sleeping on these 11 songs Finneas produced, it's time to catch up.

After working with so many top-tier artists, one might wonder why Finneas is still solely associated with being Eilish's producer. This is probably because it's by far his most highly-acclaimed work. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? dominated the pop music world in 2019, breaking records left and right. Thanks to the album, Eilish broke the record for having the most hot 100 hits at one time among women in the U.S. She also won big at the 2020 Grammys, taking home five of the six awards she was nominated for.

Finneas also makes music of his own, but when he's not recording bops for his sister, or himself, he can probably be found in the studio with one of these artists.

1. Selena Gomez — "Lose You To Love Me"

Finneas was the producer behind Sel's October 2019 track "Lose You To Love Me," and Gomez praised the producer for taking her song to new heights. "He's at the same label as I am along with Billie, and they played him the song," she told Sirius XM in October 2019. "He added that final touch and it just really made a difference... it was really awesome."

2. Halsey — "I Hate Everybody"

Finneas took to social media in January 2020 to reveal he played a "small role" in making Halsey's Manic album.

"Halsey’s incredible album MANIC is out everywhere now! I played a very very VERY small role in the creation of song 'I HATE EVERYBODY' and I couldn’t feel luckier. Halsey’s music has inspired me since I first heard 'New Americana' when I was 17," he captioned his post.

3. Tove Lo — "Bikini Porn"

Finneas has worked on several songs for Tove Lo, including "Bikini Porn" and "Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I'm Weak." The songs were released as part of her fourth studio album Sunshine Kitty, which Finneas said he was honored to be a part of.

"I’ve been a fan of Tove Lo since the minute I first heard Habits in 2014," he wrote on Instagram in January 2020. "Sometimes you can tell instantly that a songwriter or singer is going to have a lasting impact immediately and that’s exactly how I’ve always felt about tove. Writing with her proved me right. Bar for bar, she’s brilliant and bikini porn was exactly the song I dreamed of producing for her."

4. Justin Bieber — "Loney"

The Biebs teamed up with Finneas for his October 2020 single "Lonely," which also featured Benny Blanco. The song was an especially meaningful one for JB.

“When he [Blanco] and @finneas showed me this song to be honest it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters,” he said on the song's release day. "I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn’t easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story! It made me realize we all feel lonely at times!" he added.

5. Camila Cabello — "Used To This"

Finneas was over the moon at the opportunity to co-write and produce Camila Cabello's song "Used To This," from her album Romance. Upon the record's December 2019 release, he shared his gratitude with the world. "Camila Cabello is one of my favorite artists. She’s also a friend of mine now which makes me feel VERY COOL!!!" he began.

"I stood in the crowd at lollapalooza last summer and watched her set in awe. I texted my managers/publisher right then that I would die to write with her. I love this album so much and I could NOT be more grateful to be a part of it!" Finneas said.

6. Julia Michaels & JP Saxe — "If The World Was Ending"

Michaels released her song "If The World Was Ending" with JP Saxe in October 2019, and Finneas was the man behind the production work. Saxe revealed how the song came together in an interview with Front Row Live.

"He heard the song, the original demo, which was just the piano and our voices," the singer said. "There was something about the piano vocal that felt really powerful to everyone. And I think Finneas had a reaction to that, and liked it enough that he wanted to accentuate what it was about it that he already liked. And I loved that that was the approach he took."

7. Keke Palmer — "Actually Vote"

Palmer's October 2020 track "Actually Vote" was released in an effort to get young people to make their voice heard in the 2020 election. Not only did Finneas produce the song, but he had a hang in writing it, according to an Instagram post from Palmer.

8. Demi Lovato — "Commander in Chief"

Lovato enlisted Finneas to produce her politically-charged track "Commander in Chief," which was written about Donald Trump.

Following the release, Finneas praised Lovato for her bravery in releasing the song. "I think people underestimate the bravery it takes to put out a song like this when your platform is as large as Demi’s is. But I’m sure if you asked her, she’d tell you it was her responsibility. It was an Honor to produce this one for the wildly talented Demi Lovato," he wrote.

9. Khalid — "Lovely"

Finneas got a chance to work with Khalid and his sister on the same song when they teamed up for "Lovely" in April 2018. After the song hit more than 1 billion streams, Khalid tagged Finneas and Eilish in a grateful tweet.

10. Ashe — "Moral of the Story"

Ashe's catchy track "Moral of the Story" sent her skyrocketing to fame, and Finneas was the man behind the production work.

After the song's release, Finneas posted the sweetest message about Ashe to Instagram. "An eternal thank you to Ashe for letting me into her world, for inspiring me with her writing, her voice and her attitude and outlook on life," he said.

11. Lennon Stella — "Jealous"

After Stella released "Jealous" in March 2020, she told Elite Daily all about working with Finneas on the song.

"We’d both just kind of known of each other for a while," Stella said. "We got in a room and created together and he’s just a real music lover, which is so inspiring. It keeps me very creative and inspired, so that was a great session."