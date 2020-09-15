Just like everyone dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, music artists are handling things in their own unique ways. Some are spending time hunkered up in their home studio working on new music with no release date set in stone, while others are dropping songs sooner than expected. For Billie Eilish and Finneas, they're hard at work, but also have a very clear outlook on what the next few months may look like for their careers. After Eilish dropped her motivational anthem "My Future" on July 30, fans have been wondering: Will Billie Eilish Drop An Album In 2020? Finneas just got real about the possibility of that happening.

When Eilish released "My Future," she explained in an email to fans: "Recently [the song] has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what’s happening in the world now... the future feels uncertain and crazy right now. But I think we need to be ready to put the work in, and if we do that, we should be hopeful and excited for our future."

Eilish's words left fans hanging onto the hope the current state of the world has inspired her to write and record more music. While Finneas says that's true to a certain point, he doesn't want fans to get their hopes up that an album will be dropping any time soon, telling The Herald Sun he and Eilish don't want it to be a "be a bummer COVID record."

“I have a desperate desire not to release them during COVID-19," Finneas added. "It’s the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to."

Thankfully, due to their quarantine setup, Finneas and Eilish are able to remain active in the studio together, so when the right time comes for new music, they'll be ready.

"Billie and I are full steam ahead on her next record, I’m working on my own album too," Finneas said. "I haven’t suffered at all because of my set-up. Billie and I can work one-on-one, and I’m working remotely with other artists who FaceTime me and ask if I want to work on a song."

In January, Eilish told Billboard that she's spending 2020 making an album, but that it won't be released this year.

While fans won't get a new Eilish album this year, hopefully she'll release another single or two before 2021.