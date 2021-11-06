Cardi B Got A Stalker-y Letter From Joe Goldberg With The Perfect You Gift

Joe Goldberg is stalking a famous You fan, and it’s way too good. Cardi B has been a fan of the show for a while, and her recent bonding with Penn Badgley is another level. ICYMI, Cardi B and Badgley connected on social media in recent months, and both expressed a shared love for each other’s work. Then, on Thursday, Nov. 4, Cardi B shared the letter she got from You’s Joe Goldberg, and it was epic.

If you aren’t familiar with the recent friendship Cardi B and Badgley formed online, here’s a quick fill-in. They first connected when Cardi B noticed that Badgley mentioned her name in an interview and tweeted about it on Oct. 16, writing, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous famous.” After that, Badgley responded by changing his profile picture to a photo of Cardi B and tweeting a simple, “I-,” which prompted the rapper to change her picture to one of Badgley as Joe Goldberg. The “Up” rapper even pitched an idea for her cameo on You Season 4. Then, she shared her stalker-themed letter from Goldberg on Twitter, and her recent connection with Badgley definitely prompted it. “How Joe found my new house adress [sic]?” Cardi B wrote alongside photos of her letter.

“Hello, You… My stalking ... may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to… you,” the letter began, referencing the lyrics from “WAP.”

The letter continued, “Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You’re meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You’re authentic and nuanced… just as you are with your music.” Then, in typical, not to mention creepy, Joe Goldberg fashion, the note added, “You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can’t be caged in, and it’s refreshing.”

“Can’t wait to see you slaying in this hat, but I certainly hope you don’t disappear. Au Revoir, Joe Goldberg,” the note concluded. The tweet also revealed the baseball hat, which reads, “Hello, You...”

After Cardi B posted the tweet, Netflix’s official Twitter account replied with a cheeky winking emoji. “Wasn’t me, swear,” the tweet read.

As for Cardi B’s pitch for a cameo in Season 4 of You, the rapper described how she could appear on the show. “So it’s episode 1, and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down,” she wrote. “I turn around, and there stands YOU. Ok, finish it off @netflix,” the star prompted.

In response to her pitch, in an Oct. 25 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy Kimmel asked Badgley if her appearance on the series could become a reality. “I don’t know,” he said. “I definitely can’t say, but there is actually — I believe this is true — there’s an actual Change.org petition,” the actor added.

Netflix

Whether or not Cardi B will make a cameo on You, the fun banter between the star and Badgley is pretty perfect, and it’s fun to see Netflix getting in on the fun with the note from Goldberg.