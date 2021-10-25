Cardi B is ready to take her newfound friendship with Penn Badgley to the next level... by becoming Joe Goldberg’s next obsession. The chart-topping rapper recently had an unexpectedly adorable back-and-forth with the You star on Twitter, and now she has the perfect pitch for how she can join the hit Netflix series. Cardi B’s idea for a You Season 4 cameo sounds so wild, that it might actually be perfect.

In case you missed it, Cardi and Badgley are everyone’s favorite Twitter BFFs of the moment after they totally fangirled over one another shortly following You Season 3’s debut on Netflix. After Cardi B noticed a clip of Badgley praising her authenticity on social media from a 2019 panel, the rapper excitedly flipped out, tweeting, “Yoooo like I’m famous famous.” Badgley kept the love going with a stunned reply, but the real kicker came when both stars changed their profile pics to photos of each other.

Obviously, the next logical step is for Cardi B to meet up with Joe Goldberg, right? Don’t worry, she’s way ahead of you. After their sweet exchange, Cardi tweeted her pitch for a You Season 4 cameo to Netflix. She envisions herself running into Joe at Paris Fashion Week, which isn’t such a stretch given how You Season 3 ended and the fact that Cardi just completely slayed Paris Fashion Week a couple weeks before tweeting out her idea.

Netflix is totally on board with the idea — so much so that the streamer changed its Twitter bio to read “Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You!” The network also responded to Cardi’s pitch with a string of tweets pairing her “WAP” lyrics with scenes from You.

So, Cardi is down and Netflix is into the idea. But that doesn’t necessarily mean an actual cameo is going to come out of this. It could all be just a bit of Twitter fun, but hopefully it’s more than that. I mean, how incredible would it be to see Joe try to figure out Cardi B?

You fans will just have to wait to see how this unexpected new development will play out as Season 4 prepares to enter production ahead of an expected 2022 release.