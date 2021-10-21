Now here’s a friendship I didn’t see coming. Cardi B has a lot of pals in high places. After all, she’s married to Migos member Offset, and has collaborated with pals like Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bruno Mars in her music videos. At this point, you’d think the “WAP” rapper is far past the point of being starstruck. But Cardi B completely fangirled over Penn Badgley complimenting her at a You event and the exchange was everything.

Cardi and Penn’s now viral Twitter exchange went down after the You actor spoke out about the lack of authenticity that comes along with social media during a recently resurfaced video clip from a 2019 panel. The actor admitted that while he still “overthinks” social media, he admires Cardi’s presence on the apps.

"To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that,” Penn said. “I think that's why people like her so much."

Well, Cardi not only caught wind of the video clip, she had a field day. "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous famous,” she tweeted.

Cardi and Penn’s exchange didn’t end there. The You actor went on to prove his fandom as well by insinuating Cardi had left him speechless. His next tweet simply read, "I—”

The real kicker? After their exchange, Penn changed his Twitter avatar to a photo of Cardi. Yep, a quick visit to the actor’s Twitter page will now lead you to a photo of Cardi with blue hair.

Twitter

Naturally, this caught Card’s attention even more. She once again tweeted Penn, and she had the best response to his avatar update. The rapper shared a viral video of a child looking at a camera and asking, "Is that you? Is that me?"

Soon enough, Cardi had updated her Twitter icon as well. The rapper’s photo now features an image of Penn’s You character, Joe Goldberg, creepily staring out the window.

If there’s anything to be learned from these two, it’s that friendships can form in the most unlikely of places, and that even superstar rappers aren’t exempt from the Goldberg charm.