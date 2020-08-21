Kylie Jenner's "WAP" Music Video Outfit Is Truly Wild

“WAP” has taken the world by storm, both as a song and as a music video, putting Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion into a league completely of their own. But they weren’t the only two stars featured in the music video. Despite fan backlash (and Cardi's heartfelt defense), Kylie Jenner’s head-to-toe leopard print “WAP” cameo is one you'll not soon forget. Though she only struts across in the screen for about 20 seconds in the video, Jenner made quite the splash, taking the wow factor of the video to the next level.

At 1:40, Jenner enters the "WAP" music video with the sharp click of her heels. A leopard cape sweeps behind her, giving just a glimpse of her thigh-high, stiletto boots and matching high-cut bodysuit. The front features a revealing bodice with a chest cut-out that meets as a choker. Completing the look, Jenner wears a pair of opera length, leopard print gloves. As she struts, her flowing, chocolate hair bounces around her and the cape accentuates her every stride. Jenner floats through the video so powerfully, even the leopard looks jealous of her. For 20 seconds, Jenner absolutely destroyed it.

If you’re wondering how you can get Jenner’s look on lock before Halloween or your next night out, it’ll take some work. The bodysuit, gloves, and cape were custom made by designer Rey Ortiz while the corset with the black, leather trim was created by Garo Sparo. Her boots were a pair of Casadei Leopard boots that retail for $1,100, so it’s not the most affordable look out there. With pieces from so many different places, it’s amazing how perfectly matched all of Jenner’s leopard print is.

Courtesy of YouTube

The beauty mogul wasn't the only one that was decked out in custom-made designer wear. Both Megan and Cardi wore custom-made bodysuits almost exclusively throughout the “WAP” music video. Normani and Rosalía showed off their dance moves in Venus Prototype latex sets. Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana — who also made cameos in the video — rocked a lot of latex as well. Every outfit throughout packed a punch.

Although this isn’t Jenner’s first music video appearance, it was my favorite. The outfit, the strutting, and the confident energy all took this moment to the next level.