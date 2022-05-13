This TikTok Has Fans Wondering If Taylor Swift Will Attend The BBMAs

The last time Taylor Swift attended the Billboard Music Awards in 2019, she opened the show with an iconic performance of her Lover song “Me!” alongside Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie who features on the track. Swift’s attendance at the show was such a major moment that the BBMAs highlighted it in a recent TikTok while promoting the 2022 awards show, which is taking place May 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

However, the TikTok is leaving more questions than answers as Swifties wonder if she’ll attend this year. The video shows Swift in her lavender Raisa Vanessa dress at the BBMAs. “Can’t wait to see who attends this year,” the caption said.

While several celebrities have been confirmed to appear this year, like Megan Thee Stallion, Silk Sonic, and Latto, one major artists hasn’t been announced to attend: Taylor Swift. Of course, Swifties have taken the matter into their own hands to find out more.

“IS SHE ATTENDING OR NOT,” one fan said in response to the BBMAs’ TikTok video of Swift.

“I'm taking this as confirmation that she's going,” another fan said, though their response is just a speculation.

While her seven nominations this year gives her a major reason to attend the ceremony, there’s also a strong reason to think she may not comes. Swift was also nominated at the Grammys last month and skipped the show.

In fact, she recently skipped several major event: the Met Gala on May 2. One theory for her reprieve from recent red carpets and awards show might be because she’s dropping new music.

On Friday, May 6, Swift released a re-recorded version of “This Love” from her 1989 album, which sparked theories she might drop her latest re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), soon. Because of this, Swifties thought maybe she would appear at the Met Gala to tease her next era. Of course, that didn’t occur.

Neither Swift nor the BBMAs have confirmed her appearance at this year’s show, so there’s no definitive answer on if she’ll be there. That said, the show should still be a major night with Sean “Diddy” Combs hosting. Add on performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Swift’s good pal Ed Sheeran, the BBMAs will be worth watching.