Ed Sheeran Is Performing At The BBMAs, But He Won't Be There IRL

So many of our favorite stars will take the stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. This includes Ed Sheeran, who is one of the most-nominated artists at this year’s BBMAs. Heads up, though. He won’t be there in person, but that doesn’t mean he won’t still be performing live. Confused? Let me explain.

On May 9, NBC said in a press release that Sheeran won’t be in Las Vegas where the BBMAs are being held on Sunday, May 15, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Sheeran will actually be in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He’s on his + - = ÷ x stadium tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour), which kicked off on April 23 in Dublin. Even though Sheeran won’t be appearing at the BBMAs in person, NBC promised his virtual performance will be “electrifying.”

Sheeran is expected to have a big night at the BBMAs. He’s up for nine awards, including Top Male Artist. This comes on the heels of his fifth studio album, =, which dropped in October 2021. The record featured Sheeran’s hit single “Bad Habits,” which also received several nominations at the BBMAs, including in the Top Selling Song and Top Radio Song categories.

The 2022 BBMAs, which will be hosted by Sean “Diddy'' Combs, will also feature performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Silk Sonic, Florence + The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Latto, Becky G, Elle King and Miranda Lambert, Burna Boy, Maxwell, Morgan Wallen, and Rauw Alejandro.

According to Billboard, Scott’s BBMAs appearance is his first awards show performance since the Astroworld Festival in November. A crowd surge during his set at the festival reportedly resulted in 10 deaths.

In an Instagram video on May 9, Diddy revealed that he pushed for Scott to be added to the BBMAs lineup. “For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, I made a request, I made a demand. I said 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform,’” Diddy said.

Catch the BBMAs live this Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m ET.