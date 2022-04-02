Will Taylor Swift Attend The 2022 Grammys? Here’s What To Know

Taylor Swift is beloved by the Grammys. She’s the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times: in 2010 for Fearless, 2016 for 1989, and last year for Folklore. She’s competing again for the top prize this year with her album, Evermore. This naturally begs the question of if she’ll attend the big night. However, the answer isn’t as certain as you might think. In fact, there is no definitive answer.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place on April 3 in Las Vegas. Artists like BTS, J Balvin, and Carrie Underwood are set to perform at the show, while Lizzo and Ringo Starr have been revealed as presenters. Comedian Trevor Noah will also be hosting the awards show.

Notably, Swift’s name was not included in the musicians participating in the show. As of Friday, April 1, Swift hasn’t been confirmed to appear at the Grammys.

Of course, this might just mean Swift is attending fully as a nominee with plans to enjoy herself and maybe take home a prize; however, Swift has performed at the Grammys numerous times, so it’s a surprise to see she’s not a scheduled performer this year. Her most recent performance was just last year where she sang a medley of songs off Folklore.

Considering she’s only up for one award this year — Album of the Year for Evermore — there’s also the possibility she may skip the occasion entirely. Her fellow artists up for Album of the Year are equally as impressive musicians. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Jon Batiste, and Kanye West.

Many of these nominees were announced as performers, including Rodrigo, Eilish, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, and H.E.R. West, who has a long and complicated history with Swift, was also set to perform at the show; however, on March 19, Variety reported West has been barred from performing at the Grammys because of his recent behavior on social media.

All of this to say, there’s only one way to learn if Swift will appear at the Grammys: tune in on April 3. That’s what I’ll be doing.