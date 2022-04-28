TikTok Thinks Taylor Will Be At The Met Gala, & The Theories Make Sense

The Met Gala is always one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year. Fans love predicting which celebrities could walk the red carpet, and then seeing which ones they got right. Get this: Some people believe Taylor Swift will attend the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, May 2. The star hasn’t appeared at the event since 2016, which would make this year her big comeback. So, can Swifties expect her on Fashion’s Biggest Night? It’s totally possible, and here’s why.

Weeks ahead of the show, on March 17, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host the event. As TikTok user @TheThriftySwiftie noted on social media, Lively and Reynolds are best friends with Swift, which gives the singer a huge reason to attend this year’s Met Gala.

In November, the couple supported Swift’s Saturday Night Live appearance by attending her after-party following her performance on the show. That same month, Swift also dropped a music video for her single “I Bet You Think About Me” that was directed by Lively herself. Through the years, Swift has also referenced the couple’s kids in her music and even featured a voice memo from their oldest daughter, James, in her 2017 track “Gorgeous.” Considering how close the stars are, it would make total sense that Swift would appear at the 2022 Met Gala to support Lively and Reynolds.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

@TheThriftySwiftie also notes that if Swift does show up at the Met Gala, it’s possible her outfit could include a subtle easter egg to her next era. In March 2019, Swift famously wore a pair of heels with butterflies on them to the iHeartRadio Music Awards that ended up teasing her Lover album, which dropped that August. At the 2021 Brit Awards, Swift also seemed to hint Red would be her next re-recorded album by bringing back her signature red lipstick and blonde bangs from that era. Fans hope something similar happens at the Met Gala if Swift attends this year.

Nothing is confirmed just yet, however, which means fans will just have to wait until May 2 to find out whether Swift is attending the Met Gala or not.