Blake Lively has been a fashion “It Girl” since her Gossip Girl days and she proves that she knows her way around a hemline every time she hits a red carpet, especially at the Met Gala. Since she’s serving as co-chair at this year’s big event, it’s time to take a look a look at Lively’s Met Gala fashion evolution, to show why she’s still so deserving of the “It Girl” title.