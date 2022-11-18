Here’s The Likelihood Taylor Swift Attends The 2022 AMAs

Taylor Swift is no stranger to the American Music Awards. The pop star won several awards at the 2021 and 2020 ceremonies. Before this, in 2019, the AMAs even crowned her Artist of the Decade, and she performed a medley of her hits that year. Come to think of it, this means Swift technically already gave fans a taste of The Eras Tour. Well, excluding Midnights of course. This year, Swift is once again nominated for several awards; however, it’s not exactly clear if she’ll be in attendance.

The 2022 AMAs will take place on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles and will air on ABC that night. (You can find more info about the show here.) So far, several celebrities have been confirmed to attend this year’s ceremony, including Dove Cameron, Bebe Rexha, and Charlie Puth. Notably, Swift has not been pre-announced to be participating in the show, even though she has six nominations.

Those nominations are Artist Of The Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” Favorite Pop Album for Red (Taylor’s Version), and Favorite Female Country Artist.

Now, there’s a possibility she might virtually appear at the awards show. She’s done this for the past two AMAs. For the 2020 show, Swift won Artist Of The Year and said during her speech she couldn’t attend because she’d begun re-recording her old albums.

For the 2021 AMAs, she also virtually accepted her wins. However, this time she didn’t reveal why she wasn’t in attendance.

It would be major for Swift to be in attendance at this year’s show. And there’s reason to believe she could attend. Swift has frequently shown up as a surprise guest at award shows this year when she’s received various nominations for the song “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” the 10-minute version of the tune, and the short film of the same name.

In fact, it was during her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the MTV Music Video Awards in August that she first teased the Midnights album. Swift won the award for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

Most recently, she popped up at the EMAs on Nov. 13. That night, she took home multiple awards, including Best Artist and Best Longform Video. The latter win was once again for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

The only way to see if she’ll be at the 2022 AMAs is pretty simple. Just tune in Sunday night.