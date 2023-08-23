The old Taylor isn’t dead after all. Although Taylor Swift is in the midst of re-releasing her version of 1989, she’s already teasing what’s next by dropping a re-recorded version of her lead single from Reputation. “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” officially debuted on Aug. 23 as part of the trailer for the new Prime Video series Wilderness.

Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s steamy new romantic drama was revealed with a big surprise for Swifties. The first trailer for the new series Wilderness was scored by “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version),” the re-recording of Swift’s lead single from Reputation. Swift has yet to reveal which album she’s planning to re-release next, but this drop seems to confirm it’ll be Reputation (Taylor’s Version). After Swift re-releases 1989 on Oct. 27, she’ll only have two albums left in her re-recording project: 2006’s Taylor Swift and 2017’s Reputation. The “Look What You Made Me Do” drop is the second Reputation single Swift’s re-recorded recently — at the start of August, Swift’s version of “Delicate” was used in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

Kickstart your Reputation era by listening to “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” in the Wilderness trailer below.

The vengeful track perfectly fits in with the vibe of the upcoming Prime Video series, which is about a young woman named Liv (Coleman) who discovers her husband Will (Jackson-Cohen) has been having an affair. The two embark on a road trip through the American southwest in an attempt to fix their relationship, but Liv is secretly plotting to use the trip to get her ultimate revenge on Will. The series premieres Sept. 15 on Prime Video.

As for Swift’s future plans, it’s looking more likely than ever that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is just around the corner. The rate at which she’s been putting out her re-releases has significantly ramped up during her Eras Tour, which just finished its North American run and will now travel through Mexico and South America before hitting Europe in 2024. With 1989 (Taylor’s Version) arriving at the end of October, Swifties could probably expect the big Reputation announcement to come any moment now.