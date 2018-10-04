Here's Everything You Should Know About J-Hope From BTS, Who's Way More Than A Dancer

BTS’ J-Hope is getting ready to make his mark. On Friday, July 15, the rapper will drop his debut solo album, Jack In The Box, which will feature his angsty lead single “MORE.” Then, just weeks later, he’ll make history as the first South Korean artist to ever headline a major U.S. festival by performing on the Lollapalooza main stage on July 31. Since BTS teased more solo projects are coming, new fans of the group may be wondering more about each member. So, who is J-Hope exactly? Here’s everything you need to know about the multi-talented star.

1. J-Hope Was One Of The First Members of BTS

According to Koreaboo, J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Hoseok, was the third member to join BTS. He reportedly became a part of the group after RM and Suga.

2. J-Hope’s Name Has A Special Meaning

In a 2018 Japanese Hulu special called We Love BTS, RM said that J-Hope “always lights up this atmosphere.” In fact, he’s always so positive that he’s nicknamed the “sunshine” of BTS. His bright personality and sweet smile are what make his stage name so fitting.

During an episode of BTS’ 2019 docuseries Bring The Soul, J-Hope said his name has “the deepest meaning” out of all the other members in the group. “You know how in Pandora’s Box after everything else left, the only thing remaining was hope, right? I put ‘hope’ in my name to be a hopeful existence in the group,” he explained. That explains J-Hope’s iconic slogan: "I'm your hope. You're my hope. I'm J-Hope."

3. J-Hope Is An Amazing Dancer

It’s no secret that BTS has some very eye-catching choreography. Although all the members are such talented dancers, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook officially make up the group’s “dance line,” which means they’re often front and center of BTS’ performances and help choreograph the septet’s dances. According to several behind-the-scenes videos, J-Hope also helps teach BTS’ new choreography to the rest of the members. That’s not surprising considering he’s been dancing since he was just a kid and according to Billboard, he even won first place in a 2008 national dance competition. Now, he’s literally dancing on the world stage for everyone to see. What a journey!

Check out some of J-Hope’s dance skills below.

4. J-Hope’s Also An Accomplished Solo Rapper

J-Hope a top-tier dancer and overall performer as well as an awesome rapper. J-Hope began making a name for himself outside of BTS when he dropped his debut mixtape, Hope World, in March 2018. The record featured the hit singles “Daydream” and “Airplane.”

After collaborating with Becky G on a “Chicken Noodle Soup” remix in September 2019, J-Hope returned with more solo music on July 1 by releasing the single “MORE” as part of his upcoming debut album, Jack In The Box. The record will drop on July 15 and will feature the follow-up single “Arson.”

5. J-Hope Has Written And Produced Many Songs

According to the Korea Music Copyright Association, J-Hope has over 100 songwriting credits to his name. Those include BTS’ singles like “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Boy With Luv,” “I Need U,” “MIC Drop,” “No More Dream,” and more.

There’s so much more to come from J-Hope, and I can’t wait to see what amazing things he does next!