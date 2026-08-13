Camp is back in session with an all-new generation. It’s been 16 years since fans last saw Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas perform in the Final Jam, and now, the crew is reunited and executive producing Camp Rock 3.

In the reboot, the Jonas Brothers’ fictional band, Connect 3, returns to their summer home away from home to find an opening act for their upcoming tour. The nostalgia is real with plenty of Easter eggs and nods to the first two movies woven throughout the script, but there’s one thing that’s completely different — the actual Camp Rock.

Where Was Camp Rock 3 Filmed?

Instead of returning to the original Ontario filming location (YMCA’s Camp Wanakita) — where both Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam were shot — Disney decided to relocate across the country to British Columbia for the latest installment.

In September 2025, the JoBros were spotted filming scenes at Barnet Marine Park in Burnaby around the picnic area. Production built sets in the park for new campers Sage (Liamani Segura), Desi (Hudson Stone), Fletch (Malachi Barton), Rosie (Lumi Pollack), and Cliff (Casey Trotter) that included bunks and a stage for the Final Jam by the water.

Gotta Find You These Filming Locations

Disney

If you’re thinking about visiting the park from CR3, it’ll be a lot easier to get into than Wanakita — which is an actual working summer camp. When you’re there, take advantage of the water for inspiration to write your own song like “This Is Me” or rock out like you’re Connect 3.

The Canadian province also offers even more set-jetting locations for fans, like Briar U from Off Campus. The University of British Columbia played the part of the college campus from the Prime Video series, and with Season 2 currently filming — and Season 3 is reportedly already in the works (!) — you might just catch a glimpse of the hockey boys on your vacay.

The university is about an hour away from Barnet Marine Park, but is worth the drive since it was also used for Percy Jackson Season 3, Fifty Shades of Grey, and Riverdale.

More Hot Spots For Your Set-Jetting Itinerary

Staying in Burnaby offers plenty of location scouting moments as well, since Bridge Studios in the city was used for shows like Elle and The Last of Us, as well as Disney Channel’s Descendants: Wicked Wonderland — which stars Liamani, too.

Parts of She’s the Man, New Moon, and John Tucker Must Die were shot around Burnaby, so set-jetters, take note.