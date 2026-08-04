If back-to-school season has you feeling nostalgic, Disney+ is coming prepared with the perfect mix of beloved 2000s throwbacks and new iterations of the movies and shows you grew up with. The streamer is filling August with can’t-miss premieres, like the electric return of Camp Rock in Camp Rock 3, and the climactic conclusion of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. And if you have the Disney+ and Hulu bundle, you can also look forward to a new season of Adults, a juicy Kardashians spinoff all about Khloé’s inner circle, and Ryan Murphy’s latest blood-soaked and supermodel-filled series The Shards.

Disney+ is a must-have for anyone who grew up on 2000s-era Disney Channel this month. Camp Rock 3 will reunite the Jonas Brothers’ fictional boy band Connect 3 and introduce a new class of campers when it streams on Aug. 14. Plus, the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is already making serious waves by killing off a major character from the original show.

With the Hulu bundle, subscribers can also dive into Emmy Rossum’s twisted serial killer drama Furious, catch up with the Kardashians’ closest confidantes in The Girls, and unravel the murder mystery entangling Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere in The Shards.

Check out Disney+’s full August slate below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

August 1

The Book of Meaning

Cheaper by the Dozen*

Cheaper by the Dozen 2*

Jurassic Park*

Jurassic Park III*

Men in Black*

Men in Black II*

Men in Black 3*

She’s the Man*

Sonic the Hedgehog*

Tropic Thunder*

Paramount Pictures

August 3

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (Episode 4)

Furious (Episode 4)*

Futurama Season 14 (Episodes 1-2)*

August 5

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 3

X-Men ‘97 Season 2 (Episode 8)

The Shards (Episodes 1-2)*

August 6

Project Runway Season 22 (Episode 5)

August 10

Furious (Episode 5)*

Futurama Season 14 (Episode 3)*

August 11

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (Episode 5)

August 12

X-Men ‘97 Season 2 (Episode 9)

August 13

Project Runway Season 22 (Episode 6)

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear*

The Shards (Episodes 3-4)*

FX

August 14

Camp Rock 3

August 17

Furious (Episode 6)*

Futurama Season 14 (Episode 4)*

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 (Episode 1)*

August 18

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (Episode 6)

August 20

LION

Project Runway Season 22 (Episode 7)

The Shards (Episodes 5)*

August 21

The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project*

Hulu

August 24

Furious (Episode 7)*

Futurama Season 14 (Episode 5)*

August 25

Venom: The Last Dance

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (Episode 7)

August 27

Adults Season 2 (Episodes 1-2)*

Project Runway Season 22 (Episode 8)

The Shards (Episodes 6-7)*

August 31

Furious (Episode 8)*

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