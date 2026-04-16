The Russo family is preparing to close the spellbook once again. The upcoming season of Wizards Beyond Waverly place has been confirmed to be the reboot’s final showing, and the stage is set for some nostalgic returns, major twists, and the ultimate revelation of Alex Russo’s fate. Given the cliffhanger Season 2 of the Disney+ series ended on, it’s clear the conclusion is going to be massive — especially since Selena Gomez is more involved in this installment than ever before.

The second season of the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel ended on a truly explosive note, with viewers left to wonder if Alex was even still alive. In that finale, Alex sacrificed herself by stepping into a portal to the world of dark magic. The climactic scene also revealed that Alex is the mother of Billie, Justin’s young wizarding protégé. Billie’s father is revealed to be a wizard named Damian, who is the son of the show’s main antagonist, Lord Morsus.

So, the thrust for the series’ final four episodes (yes, Season 3 will consist of only four parts) is clear: the Russos will need to save Alex from the evil realm she’s sealed within, and also track down Damian to solve the mystery of Alex and Billie’s past. Oh, and there will be some familiar faces coming back to answer some burning questions about Alex’s love life...

A Fan-Favorite Character Is Returning

The Season 2 reveal that Alex fell in love and had a daughter with someone named Damian raises a big question: what happened to Mason?

Disney Channel

The English werewolf Mason Greyback was Alex’s main love interest throughout Wizards of Waverly Place. Though they had a rollercoaster relationship, the couple was still together at the end of 2013’s The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex. Clearly, Alex moved on with Damian years ago, so she must have broken up with Mason, but the series hasn’t clarified why they ended things.

That will change in Season 3, though. Gregg Sulkin is confirmed to reprise his role, and Disney Channel released a first look at a grown-up Mason.

Disney Channel

Selena Gomez Is Making Her Directorial Debut

Gomez won’t just be acting in the show’s final season; she’s also directing the Season 3 premiere. This marks her debut as a director.

The Premiere Date Is On The Horizon

A premiere date has yet to be announced, but fans can expect the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place to appear on Disney Channel and Disney+ sometime in the summer of 2026.

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.