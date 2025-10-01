There’s a lot going on for Selena Gomez fans right now. As if the superstar’s hugely romantic wedding at the end of September wasn’t enough excitement, Gomez is also back on TV playing two of her most beloved characters once more. And the best part is, if you have Disney+, then you won’t have to miss a second of Alex Russo’s sarcasm or Mabel Mora’s snark this October.

Before Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiered on Disney Channel back on Sept. 12, the new season’s trailer teased Gomez’s guest starring role as Alex Russo. Her episode has yet to air, but fans can look forward to seeing her cast spells once more when the second season is released on Disney+ on Oct. 8.

And because one iconic Selena Gomez just isn’t enough, Disney+ subscribers can also continue to follow Mabel as she investigates the Arconia’s latest puzzling murder mystery in Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building with the app’s Hulu bundle. The new season has been airing throughout September, with the last four episodes wrapping things up each Tuesday in October.

Hulu

Check out Disney+’s full October slate below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

Oct. 1

SuperKitties Season 3

Tempest (Episodes 8 and 9)*

Oct. 2

Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Halloween

Abbott Elementary Season 5 (Episode 1)*

Shifting Gears Season 2 (Episode 1)*

Oct. 3

The Balloonist

The Murky Stream

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Halloween special)

Something Wicked This Way Comes

Oct. 5

Kiff (Halloween special)

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 7)

Oct. 6

Family Guy (Halloween special)*

Oct. 7

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Episode 4)

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (Episode 7)*

Oct. 8

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2

Stay*

Oct. 9

Abbott Elementary Season 5 (Episode 2)*

Shifting Gears Season 2 (Episode 2)*

ABC

Oct. 10

Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 (Episode 1)*

9-1-1 Season 9 (Episode 1)*

Oct. 12

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 8)

Oct. 13

Solar Opposites Season 6*

Oct. 14

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Episode 5)

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (Episode 8)*

Oct. 15

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire

Electric Bloom (new episodes)

Oct. 16

Abbott Elementary Season 5 (Episode 3)*

Shifting Gears Season 2 (Episode 3)*

Oct. 17

Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 (Episode 2)*

9-1-1 Season 9 (Episode 2)*

Oct. 18

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery

Oct. 19

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 9)

Oct. 20

Anyone But You*

Sony Pictures

Oct. 21

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Episode 6)

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (Episode 9)*

Oct. 22

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle*

Oct. 23

Abbott Elementary Season 5 (Episode 4)*

Shifting Gears Season 2 (Episode 4)*

Oct. 24

Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 (Episode 3)*

9-1-1 Season 9 (Episode 3)*

Oct. 26

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 10)

Oct. 28

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Episode 7)

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (Episode 10)*

Oct. 29

Star Wars: Visions Season 3

Firebuds Season 3

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation

Oct. 30

Abbott Elementary Season 5 (Episode 5)*

Shifting Gears Season 2 (Episode 5)*

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.