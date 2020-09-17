Who Has Kaia Gerber Dated? Her Relationship History Is Random
It seems as though Kaia Gerber has a new boo, y'all. In September 2020, the model was spotted out and about with actor Jacob Elordi on more than one occasion, and though neither has confirmed the relationship, things are looking promising. The pairing may seem somewhat random, but considering Kaia Gerber's relationship history, dating unexpected people is kinda her thing. From a fellow model to a comedian to (possibly) Jacob Elordi, Gerber's past flames prove she def doesn't have a type. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Gerber and Elordi about their rumored relationship but didn't hear back.)
During an April 2020 Instagram with Lena Dunham, Gerber reflected on her dating history and her tendency to put her partners' needs before her own. "I've always kind of been the person who's like, 'I'll let everyone else be sad,'" she explained. However, after reading the self-help book Codependent No More, the model came to realize she tends to be "absolutely codependent" in relationships, which is a habit she hopes to break. I stan an independent queen! If you're not sure who came before her rumored boo Elordi, here are the other people Gerber has reportedly romanced over the years.
Wellington Grant, 2019
Gerber was first romantically linked to fellow model Wellington Grant in February 2019 after they were reportedly spotted leaving the Mercer Hotel together on Valentine's Day, according to Us Weekly. Just days later, the maybe-couple was spotted holding hands while strolling around New York City. Gerber and Grant were reportedly seen together on a few more occasions, though their last public sighting took place in April 2019, when Grant reportedly joined Gerber for dinner with her parents at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, per Just Jared.
Though it's unclear when the couple split (or if they ever were an official item), Gerber confessed during a September 2019 interview with British Vogue she didn't really have time to date at the moment. "When I'm working, I don't have the energy to even flirt with anyone," she said. (Elite Daily reached out to Grant, as well as Gerber's rep, about the rumored relationship but didn't hear back in time for publication.)
Pete Davidson, 2019-2020
In October 2019, TMZ published pics of Gerber reportedly grabbing lunch with SNL star Pete Davidson in New York City, sparking dating rumors. According to TMZ, Davidson was also reportedly seen leaving Gerber's apartment the next day. By November, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed the two were officially an item after Gerber attended Davidson's comedy show in Brooklyn. "Pete and Kaia are dating and they've been trying to keep their relationship somewhat low profile," the insider reportedly claimed.
Their romance seemingly progressed quickly after that as Davidson reportedly accompanied Gerber to a wedding and other weekend getaways, including a trip to Miami where the two engaged in some intense PDA. After a few hot-and-heavy months, the couple decided to take a break in January 2020 so Davidson could "work on his mental health," as a source for E! News reportedly claimed. Davidson later opened up about their relationship during a February 2020 chat with Charlamagne Tha God on YouTube, confessing they were "dating for a few months" but "it just wasn't the right place or the right time at all."
Jacob Elordi, 2020
Gerber's latest rumored romance is with Elordi, who was previously linked to his Euphoria co-star Zendaya. On Sept. 1, 2020, Gerber and Elordi were reportedly seen enjoying dinner at Nobu in Malibu, per E! News, though a source for the outlet reportedly claimed "there is nothing serious going on" between the two. "They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past," the source reportedly added. "They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him."
Just about a week later, the maybe-couple was photographed out and about in New York City on a few different occasions, fueling dating rumors. According to another source for E! News, Gerber and Elordi aren't officially dating, but they're "definitely interested in each other." The source reportedly added, "Kaia is the one that doesn't want to be in an exclusive relationship right now. She has a lot of projects on her plate and wants her freedom. She does love hanging out with Jacob and they are spending time in New York City for the week while she works."
Only time will tell whether Gerber and Elordi are the real deal, but I'm rooting for these two.