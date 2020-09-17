It seems as though Kaia Gerber has a new boo, y'all. In September 2020, the model was spotted out and about with actor Jacob Elordi on more than one occasion, and though neither has confirmed the relationship, things are looking promising. The pairing may seem somewhat random, but considering Kaia Gerber's relationship history, dating unexpected people is kinda her thing. From a fellow model to a comedian to (possibly) Jacob Elordi, Gerber's past flames prove she def doesn't have a type. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Gerber and Elordi about their rumored relationship but didn't hear back.)

During an April 2020 Instagram with Lena Dunham, Gerber reflected on her dating history and her tendency to put her partners' needs before her own. "I've always kind of been the person who's like, 'I'll let everyone else be sad,'" she explained. However, after reading the self-help book Codependent No More, the model came to realize she tends to be "absolutely codependent" in relationships, which is a habit she hopes to break. I stan an independent queen! If you're not sure who came before her rumored boo Elordi, here are the other people Gerber has reportedly romanced over the years.

Wellington Grant, 2019 Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gerber was first romantically linked to fellow model Wellington Grant in February 2019 after they were reportedly spotted leaving the Mercer Hotel together on Valentine's Day, according to Us Weekly. Just days later, the maybe-couple was spotted holding hands while strolling around New York City. Gerber and Grant were reportedly seen together on a few more occasions, though their last public sighting took place in April 2019, when Grant reportedly joined Gerber for dinner with her parents at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, per Just Jared. Though it's unclear when the couple split (or if they ever were an official item), Gerber confessed during a September 2019 interview with British Vogue she didn't really have time to date at the moment. "When I'm working, I don't have the energy to even flirt with anyone," she said. (Elite Daily reached out to Grant, as well as Gerber's rep, about the rumored relationship but didn't hear back in time for publication.)