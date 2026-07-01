Once again, Elle Woods has found herself a total fish out of water. This time around, she’s trading in her signature pink California lifestyle for the rainy, gray skies of Seattle.

Prime Video’s Legally Blonde prequel starring Lexi Minetree gives fans a glimpse into Elle’s journey before Harvard Law, navigating her new reality in the ‘90s grunge scene of the Pacific Northwest. Even though Elle’s family makes the big move to Washington on screen, production for Elle actually traveled a little further north to Vancouver, Canada to film.

It seems “The Great White North” is *the* place to shoot these days, with Off Campus, Every Year After, and Netflix’s Voicemails for Isabelle all recently setting up camp in the British Columbia city. That means you could easily stop by Briar U, Barry’s Bay, a faux San Francisco, and Elle’s Rainier West High School all in one epic set-jetting trip.

If you're ready to start mapping out your itinerary, these are the real-life spots you need to add to your list.

Forget Washington, Head Further North

To visit the heart of the Elle set locations, your first stop needs to be Vancouver. Many of the show's interior scenes took place at the city’s Bridge Studios, which is a hot spot for TV, serving as the same filming grounds for hits like The Last of Us and School Spirits.

Fans also spotted the cast and crew around the local area, including downtown Port Coquitlam. Exterior scenes for Rainier West High School were shot at Point Grey Secondary School. Fun fact: That’s where Seth Rogen went to high school and is what inspired Superbad.

Kimberley French

After checking out the campus, take a relaxing stroll through Burnaby’s Central Park. This gorgeous green space is where the cross-country championship was held when Elle wanted to put on a homecoming celebration for Rainier West in Episode 4.

Shop Like A '90s It Girl

You might also recognize the bustling market scenes meant to look like Pike Place in Seattle — home of the first-ever Starbucks. But the production crew actually captured these Episode 2 moments over at the Granville Island Public Market instead. While you're in town, make sure to pick up a classic ‘90s vinyl album at Neptoon Records, which stood in as the fictional Bad Vibrations record store where Liz works.

Soak Up The Los Angeles Hot Spots

While Vancouver stood in for the Pacific Northwest, the crew did head south to capture Elle's true California roots. In May 2025, Minetree was spotted by paparazzi shopping on Rodeo Drive with her besties for Episode 1.

You can also see Elle’s BFF Madison driving down the iconic, palm tree-lined streets of Beverly Hills in the pilot episode while talking on her vintage car phone.

Jessica Brooks/Prime

The production team parked Madison in front of landmarks like the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Episode 2 and the Cinerama Dome in Episode 3 to capture those breezy phone updates. After all, it just wouldn't be a Legally Blonde prequel without a healthy dose of pure Beverly Hills glamour.