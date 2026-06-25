If you’re currently wiping away tears after marathon-watching Netflix’s Voicemails for Isabelle, you’re definitely not alone. The swoon-worthy romance between Jill (Zoey Deutch) and Wes (Nick Robinson) has everyone ready to pack their bags for a San Francisco getaway. But before you go booking a flight to the Bay Area like Austin, Texas-based Wes, there's a major plot twist you need to know about where the movie actually came to life.

Specifically, production took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, which seems to be the most popular spot for romance right now. Both Off Campus and Every Year After were also filmed in the Canadian city. That basically means you need to plan your own set-jetting adventure up north that includes a faux San Fran, Briar University, and Barry’s Bay.

Stop By Chef Bastien’s On Commercial Drive

You’ll want to kick off your Voicemails for Isabelle tour right on Commercial Drive. This is where you’ll find Chef Bastien’s place, aka the restaurant where Jill attempts to make it as a pastry chef. Instead of a stressful kitchen run by a Gordon Ramsay-esque Nick Offerman, the IRL spot is actually Havana at 1212 Commercial Drive — meaning you can swap the baking drama for some actual Cuban street food and cocktails with your friends.

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When Jill eventually quits her job, she takes her culinary talents to the marina to open a gourmet nachos food truck. You can find that precise gorgeous backdrop at David Lam Park, where the crew captured a few other outdoor scenes. For some of the interior locations, Netflix built sets at Martini Film Studios. This massive studio space was recently used for filming Every Year After, The Last of Us, and Camp Rock 3.

Take A Tour Of San Francisco Like Jill & Wes

While Canada handled the heavy lifting for the indoor sets — including the Austin scenes — the cast and crew packed up for a whirlwind three days of filming right in San Francisco. The film’s writer and director, Leah McKendrick, shared with SFGATE that the team completely sprinted through some of the city's most iconic landmarks while they were there, including Fisherman’s Wharf, Lombard Street, and the Palace of Fine Arts.

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If you want to experience the city like the main characters, hopping on a local tour bus is the perfect way to hit a lot of these spots in one go. Just make sure your itinerary includes a dedicated stop at Union Square. This is where Jill and Wes share their memorable first kiss across from Macy’s after their Golden Gate Giggles tour.

During their packed day out, the couple also catches scenic views on the Powell-Mason Cable Car, watches the sea lions near Pier 39, and strolls past the dragon mural in Chinatown near Commercial Street and Grant Avenue. To cap off your sight-seeing, take a walk down Waller Street. This is where an ecstatic Jill tells Isabelle via voicemail that the baker position is finally open just before her date with London boy Tyler.

Find A Bench Overlooking The Golden Gate Bridge

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Of all the dreamy backdrops in the film, Jill’s absolute favorite spot is that picture-perfect bench overlooking the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. This is the exact vantage point where Wes tracks her down when he finally lands in town. While those specific emotional sequences were likely filmed on a green screen over at Martini Film Studios, you can capture that exact same aesthetic in real life by visiting the Battery Spencer Overlook.

Perched right on the hilltop, it gives you a breathtaking, panoramic view of the bridge with the glittering city skyline sprawling out right behind it. It is an incredibly sweet setup for a cinematic meet-cute, an unforgettable date with the Wes to your Jill, or just a memorable moment to share with your sister. Just be sure to rehearse the choreo ahead of time, because if anyone starts blasting Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” while you're standing there, you'll be fully expected to drop everything and bust out the routine.