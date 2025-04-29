Harvard Chic
Here's how to get the 'Legally Blonde' Elle Woods aesthetic with halter dresses and pink accessories...

How To Get Elle Woods’ Perfectly Pink Aesthetic For Less

“What, like it’s hard?”

by Rachel Chapman
MGM/Elite Daily
Throwback Therapy
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Lexi Minetree is about to step into Elle Woods’ iconic pink pumps for the Legally Blonde prequel series. The upcoming Amazon Prime Video production, eponymously named after its main character, will give fans a glimpse into Elle’s high school days, long before she attended Harvard Law.

Not much is known about the plot, but Legally Blonde enthusiasts can assume it will provide more insight into the character they’ve known, loved, and quoted since 2001, especially since Reese Witherspoon is an executive producer on the project. “Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do,” Witherspoon said in a statement.

That includes doing it all in her signature color — but Elle is known for wearing more than just Barbie pink.

What Is The Elle Woods Aesthetic?

The sorority girl-turned-law student embraced bold fashion choices that made her a generational style icon. Who could forget her pink fur coat while lounging on the campus green, or the monochromatic dress she wore to win over the courtroom? Elle’s looks not only had bend-and-snap capabilities, but they’ve stood the test of time and are coming back stronger than ever, thanks to the Y2K fashion resurgence and celebs like Alix Earle channeling her aesthetic.

For your very own Elle Woods-inspired closet, below you’ll find everything you need to build a wardrobe as fabulous as hers.

Pink Power Sets For Court

1/3

Whoever decided that black and gray were the only go-to colors for power suits was, to quote Elle herself, “seriously disturbed.” The Harvard graduate proved that you can earn your spot and take charge while wearing vibrant shades. Instead of the office siren aesthetic, which focuses on neutral and muted colors, channel your inner career Barbie and have fun with pink sets for work and class.

When shopping, think bright blazers and pastel tweed with matching pants or miniskirts. You might think you’re overdoing it with such bold colors, but Witherspoon told InStyle that Elle always overdresses. “You just never know who’s gonna invite you someplace, and you have to be prepared,” she said.

Shop Elle Woods-Core Pink Sets

Boyfriend Blazer
Express
$158
Editor Super High Waisted Mini Skort
Express
$68
AQUA Four Pocket Tweed Jacket
Bloomingdale's
$128
$102
Good American Compression Shine Sculpted Blazer
Revolve
$199
Clarissa Feather Blazer Suit Set - Hot Pink
Fashion Nova
$170
$119
Dahlia Tie Front Mini Shirtdress
Loft
$80
$40

Vibrant Jackets To Pull It All Together

1/3

Coats may be necessary for the fall semester in Cambridge, Massachusetts, but Elle wasn’t just wearing something to keep her warm. She wore jackets that elevated her looks, like her attention-grabbing pink fur coat and sophisticated green smoking jacket.

Make sure you have some statement outerwear in your closet to tie together an eye-catching look or add color to a more neutral ‘fit.

Shop Elle Woods-Core Vibrant Jackets

Adrienne Landau Teddy Bomber Jacket
Revolve
$495
$347
Opulent Shawl Neck Shoulder Pad Long Sleeve Belted Velvet Wrap Blazer
Luxedress
$198
$109
Simple Solid Color Multi-Pocket Casual Jacket
Shein
$26
$20
Pink Borg Pocket Front Faux Leather Cropped Coat
PrettyLittleThing
$80
$15
Bubish Gigi Feather Blouse
Revolve
$429
Clasi Women's Fashionable Multi-Occasion Christmas Plaid Overcoat With Pockets
Shein
$52
$50
Collar Geometric Drawstring Puffer Quilted Crop Jacket
Cider
$46
$28

Statement Hats To Top Off Your Look

MGM
MGM
1/2

Elle is all about accessorizing, and that includes wearing some not-so-subtle hats. On her first day of law school orientation, she wore a bright pink newsboy cap while introducing herself and Bruiser to some classmates. Another memorable look involved a crocheted purple beanie that Elle wore while pretending to be Paulette’s lawyer.

You can’t go wrong with a pastel hat and cap to finish your OOTD.

Shop Elle Woods-Core Statement Hats

Brixton Fiddler Fisherman Cap
Revolve
$59
$51
Eugenia Kim Newsboy Cap
Anthropologie
$295
Winter Crochet Hat
Etsy
$29
$24
Rowen Rose Tweed Baseball Cap
Revolve
$275
Warm Pearl Beret
Shein
$5
$4
Vintage Pillbox Hat in Lilac
Micheline Pitt
$34

Monochromatic Accessories In Elle’s Signature Color

MGM
MGM
1/2

Coco Chanel is quoted as saying, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.” Elle Woods, however, would likely throw on something extra. Inspired by her all-pink final courtroom look, you need some monochromatic accessories to go with your vibrant closet.

Throughout Legally Blonde, Elle sported everything from pink sunglasses and butterfly clips to fuchsia bags that could hold her orange laptop and fluffy gel pens.

Shop Elle Woods-Core Monochromatic Accessories

Le Specs Dream Lover Sunglasses
Revolve
$75
Girls' 12pk Mini Iridescent Butterfly Claw Clips
Target
$6
MKF Collection Malika M Signature Women’s Vegan Leather Handbag Satchel by Mia K
Target
$119
$71
Lou Helium Heart Necklace
Gorjana
$70
Hobo Tote Handbag
Amazon
See price on Amazon
The No Wave
Crap Eyewear
$99
Suede Square Buckle Belt - Bubblegum Pink
Wolf & Badger
$79
Dolly
Eyebuydirect
$49
$25
Heart Bag
Dr. Martens
$130
Strip Strip Hooray Micro Clutch Pink
Betsey Johnson
$98
Sterling Silver Freshwater Pearl Stud Fine Jewelry Earrings
Target
$15

Halter Dresses For Any Occasion

MGM
MGM
1/2

A staple from her sorority days that Elle continued to wear in law school was halter dresses in bright colors and fun patterns. These are so Y2K-coded and easy to dress up for a night out with the Emmett to your Elle or down when you’re just headed to class.

Shop Elle Woods-Core Halter Dresses

Valorie Halter Mini Dress Pink
Princess Polly
$68
NBD Diya Mini Dress
Revolve
$228
The Somerset Mini Dress: Halter Edition
Anthropologie
$148
Bardot Mave Pink Flora Halter Neck Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
$149
Halter Neckline Floral Ruched Lace Trim Ruffle Maxi Dress
Cider
$42

A Colorful Pencil Skirt That Means Business

1/3

When she’s not in a dress, Elle often sports a courtroom-ready pencil skirt. Like most everything else in her wardrobe, she gravitates toward fun colors like pink or teal, which can elevate a work or internship OOTD in a snap.

Shop Elle Woods-Core Pencil Skirts

Privéa Plus High Waist Slit Back Skirt
Shein
$10
$8
Vintage 70s Teal & Orange Plaid Wool Skirt
Urban Outfitters
$68
The Tilda Knee-Length Slip Skirt: Lace Pencil Edition
Anthropologie
$98
Studio Collection Sequin Column Midi Skirt
Ann Taylor
$198
Women's Solid Basic Casual Knee High Waist Stretch Bodycon Pencil Skirt
Amazon
See price on Amazon

Reliable Heels To Get You Going

MGM
MGM
1/2

Elle got offended when the pool boy thought she was wearing last season’s Prada shoes, so you know she cares about her footwear. For the full Elle Woods aesthetic, you need some reliable heels and pumps to wear from lecture to the courtroom — or out to a theme party with your friends.

Shop Elle Woods-Core Heels

Baby Pink Satin Round Toe Bow Strap High Stiletto Heel Mules
Pretty Little Thing
$38
$19
Ezoria Mae Coral Leather
Clarks
$100
Betsey Johnson Women's Nikki Pump
Amazon
See price on Amazon
Aurorra Fuchsia
Betsey Johnson
$109
UO Charlie Rivet Bow Block Heel Sandal
Urban Outfitters
$49