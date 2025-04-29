How To Get Elle Woods’ Perfectly Pink Aesthetic For Less

Lexi Minetree is about to step into Elle Woods’ iconic pink pumps for the Legally Blonde prequel series. The upcoming Amazon Prime Video production, eponymously named after its main character, will give fans a glimpse into Elle’s high school days, long before she attended Harvard Law.

Not much is known about the plot, but Legally Blonde enthusiasts can assume it will provide more insight into the character they’ve known, loved, and quoted since 2001, especially since Reese Witherspoon is an executive producer on the project. “Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do,” Witherspoon said in a statement.

That includes doing it all in her signature color — but Elle is known for wearing more than just Barbie pink.

What Is The Elle Woods Aesthetic?

The sorority girl-turned-law student embraced bold fashion choices that made her a generational style icon. Who could forget her pink fur coat while lounging on the campus green, or the monochromatic dress she wore to win over the courtroom? Elle’s looks not only had bend-and-snap capabilities, but they’ve stood the test of time and are coming back stronger than ever, thanks to the Y2K fashion resurgence and celebs like Alix Earle channeling her aesthetic.

For your very own Elle Woods-inspired closet, below you’ll find everything you need to build a wardrobe as fabulous as hers.

Pink Power Sets For Court

Whoever decided that black and gray were the only go-to colors for power suits was, to quote Elle herself, “seriously disturbed.” The Harvard graduate proved that you can earn your spot and take charge while wearing vibrant shades. Instead of the office siren aesthetic, which focuses on neutral and muted colors, channel your inner career Barbie and have fun with pink sets for work and class.

When shopping, think bright blazers and pastel tweed with matching pants or miniskirts. You might think you’re overdoing it with such bold colors, but Witherspoon told InStyle that Elle always overdresses. “You just never know who’s gonna invite you someplace, and you have to be prepared,” she said.

Vibrant Jackets To Pull It All Together

Coats may be necessary for the fall semester in Cambridge, Massachusetts, but Elle wasn’t just wearing something to keep her warm. She wore jackets that elevated her looks, like her attention-grabbing pink fur coat and sophisticated green smoking jacket.

Make sure you have some statement outerwear in your closet to tie together an eye-catching look or add color to a more neutral ‘fit.

Statement Hats To Top Off Your Look

Elle is all about accessorizing, and that includes wearing some not-so-subtle hats. On her first day of law school orientation, she wore a bright pink newsboy cap while introducing herself and Bruiser to some classmates. Another memorable look involved a crocheted purple beanie that Elle wore while pretending to be Paulette’s lawyer.

You can’t go wrong with a pastel hat and cap to finish your OOTD.

Monochromatic Accessories In Elle’s Signature Color

Coco Chanel is quoted as saying, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.” Elle Woods, however, would likely throw on something extra. Inspired by her all-pink final courtroom look, you need some monochromatic accessories to go with your vibrant closet.

Throughout Legally Blonde, Elle sported everything from pink sunglasses and butterfly clips to fuchsia bags that could hold her orange laptop and fluffy gel pens.

Halter Dresses For Any Occasion

A staple from her sorority days that Elle continued to wear in law school was halter dresses in bright colors and fun patterns. These are so Y2K-coded and easy to dress up for a night out with the Emmett to your Elle or down when you’re just headed to class.

A Colorful Pencil Skirt That Means Business

When she’s not in a dress, Elle often sports a courtroom-ready pencil skirt. Like most everything else in her wardrobe, she gravitates toward fun colors like pink or teal, which can elevate a work or internship OOTD in a snap.

Reliable Heels To Get You Going

Elle got offended when the pool boy thought she was wearing last season’s Prada shoes, so you know she cares about her footwear. For the full Elle Woods aesthetic, you need some reliable heels and pumps to wear from lecture to the courtroom — or out to a theme party with your friends.