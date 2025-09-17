Camp Rock 3 Is Officially Happening With The JoBros & Demi Lovato

It’s time to rock once more. After months of rumors that the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato were getting the band back together for a third installment of their iconic Disney musical movies, Camp Rock 3 was officially announced on Sept. 17. The new movie will bring back nostalgic faves, as well as introducing a new generation of campers into the saga. As you wait for the new movie, here’s everything to know about it.

Speculation about a third Camp Rock movie had been growing long before it was finally announced. Despite the Jonas Brothers’ past insistence that it wouldn’t happen, the trio seemed to change their tune in 2025 when they brought out Demi Lovato during an August concert to perform “This Is Me.” Around the same time, Joe let slip in a Hot Ones video that he was reading the script for a potential third movie. A month later, footage of the Jonas Brothers and Lovato filming in Vancouver basically confirmed all the gossip.

With the movie now officially confirmed, here’s what Camp Rock 3 will be about, and who is joining the cast.

Connect 3 Is Together Again

Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas are all confirmed to be reprising their roles as the members of fictional band Connect 3. They wasted no time getting back into character, posting a TikTok from the set right when Camp Rock 3 was confirmed. Interestingly, Lovato was only announced to be an executive producer on the project, but it seems very likely she’ll also appear as Mitchie.

The only other returning cast member confirmed at the time of the movie’s announcement is Maria Canals-Barrera as Mitchie’s mother.

Meet The New Campers

The new aspiring performers at Camp Rock will include a number of young actors who have previously appeared on Disney shows and movies. They are: Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, and Ava Jean.

The Plot Is Very Meta For The JoBros

Disney has also teased the story for Camp Rock 3, which will revolve around Connect 3 returning to their roots to select an opening act for a huge reunion tour. It’s a perfect fit for the Jonas Brothers, who have become known for bringing out buzzy surprise guests on their recent tours.