See All The Surprise Guests The JoBros Have Featured On The Tour So Far

All of the massive 2023 tours have that one unique thing that makes their concerts so special. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has its surprise songs, Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour has its “everybody on mute” moment, and the Jonas Brothers are burnin’ up their shows with special guests. Yep — if you attend The Tour this year, chances are you’ll be treated to a totally unexpected performance from a major artist, TikTok superstar, or even a famous comedian. Check out all of the viral moments with these videos of every surprise guest who has appeared on the Jonas Brothers’ 2023 tour so far.

JoBros fans knew the band’s 2023 tour — simply called The Tour — would be major, but when it kicked off in New York City on Aug. 12, the brothers blew everyone’s expectations out of the water. Each show is three hours long, featuring a set list of nearly 70 songs that span the Jonas Brothers’ entire career, including side projects and solo endeavors. Yes, there’s even a tiny bit of It’s About Time representation... even if it is just “Year 3000” and nothing else.

But the real surprise is who joins Kevin, Joe, and Nick on stage at each show. Several stops on The Tour have featured surprise guests who take the stage for special songs. Here are all the jaw-dropping cameos from The Tour so far:

Big Rob

There could be no better person to kick off the Jonas Brothers’ roster of special guests than their former bodyguard Big Rob. Not only is Big Rob a key part of the Jonas Brothers’ universe, he also famously has his own rap verse on “Burnin’ Up,” which he performed on stage with the JoBros at The Tour’s kickoff show in NYC.

Kirk Franklin And Jon Bellion

Another surprise in The Tour’s opening show, the JoBros brought out Kirk Franklin and Jon Bellion to perform “Walls” with them. Bellion is featured on the studio version of the track, and the Jonas Brothers actually previously performed “Walls” live with Franklin during their April Saturday Night Live appearance.

Jimmy Fallon

The second NYC show also featured a totally unexpected guest performer: Jimmy Fallon. The late-night host took to the stage during the intermission to lead the crowd in a karaoke performance of “Mr. Brightside.”

DJ Crazy Times And Ms. Biljana Electronica

The Tour’s Boston stop featured the TikTok earworm of the year. DJ Crazy Times and Ms. Biljana Electronica (aka influencers Kyle Gordon and Audrey Trullinger) stormed the stage to perform their deliciously delirious Europop parody song “Planet of the Bass.”