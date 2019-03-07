After five years apart, the Jonas Brothers are finally back together and their reunion has fans wondering if there are multiple projects in the works. Take Camp Rock, for example. Any die-hard Jonas Brothers fan knows that the guys became household names when they starred in the first Camp Rock alongside Demi Lovato. Now fans want to know if there’s another movie in the works. So, will there be a Camp Rock 3? Unfortunately, it won’t happen in the way fans probably expect it to.

In a recent interview with PopBuzz, Nick Jonas revealed that there definitely would not be a Camp Rock 3.

“The answer is absolutely not,” Nick responded when asked about a third film. “I don’t know about you guys. Camp Rock was a great chapter in our lives…”

Joe Jonas then added, “I wouldn’t be opposed to doing an SNL skit about Camp Rock but I also think it would be funny if we waited like 30 something years from now, when we’re really old.”

And in an interview with Capital FM, the brothers reiterated their stance on possibly revisiting the Disney era of their careers. When asked if Camp Rock 3 would ever be a thing, Joe took the lead in responding.

"Oh, doubtful, I think we probably would go for more of like a skit, like a SNL skit or something like that or go on one of the shows here and do something funny,” he said. "I feel that would be better to play because for us we separate Jonas Brothers and stuff we did with Disney."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joe also went on to talk about how the decision to distance themselves from their Disney era has a lot to do with how much they’ve grown up over the years.

"There's a nice gap now as we're adults and as much as those movies were such a big part of our lives and we love the music from them and of course we play them still, it would be a little weird to see us in a Disney movie," he explained.

So, I guess that’s pretty much the definitive answer on Camp Rock 3. But that doesn’t mean the Jonas Brothers don’t have other things up their sleeves. They absolutely do! As you probably know by now, the guys recently released the video for their latest single “Sucker,” which is super romantic and features all their wives (or soon-to-be wives). Take a look at the video down below:

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

Other than that, there’s also a documentary on the horizon that will be streaming on Amazon sometime in the near future. When news of the documentary broke on March 4, the brothers released a statement about how excited they are for the project.

“Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement, according to Deadline. “In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world.”

So, even without Camp Rock 3, there’s plenty more Jonas Brothers goodness to go around!