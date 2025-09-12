Demi Lovato isn’t just here all night to dance, she’s also taking her fans on a hilarious Easter egg hunt. While the pop star’s energetic new music video “Here All Night” may seems sparse on the surface, if you look closer you’ll find nostalgic throwbacks to Lovato’s Disney Channel days, as well as a cheeky nod to her viral memes, and even some compelling teases about when her new album may be released.

Lovato released “Here All Night,” the second single from her not-yet-titled ninth album, on Sept. 12, alongside one of her most choreo-heavy videos ever. Clad in grey spandex and fishnet tights, Lovato pulls an all-nighter dancing around an apartment building to forget about an ex.

While it’s the singer’s eye-catching movement that’s the clear star of the video, she also included some clever references that aren’t as obvious on first watch. The most important of which is hidden in the opening shots of the video.

As Lovato wakes up, she checks her phone, which has the background of a flower with the phrase, “You’re exactly where you need to be” written under it. But what’s really standing out to fans is the time. It shows 10:24, which seems to be hinting Lovato will drop her album on Oct. 24.

When she opens her phone, it’s Easter egg central. Lovato scrolls through a group chat labeled “Monarch mafia,” a reference to her viral “Queen! Wait they’re nonbinary. Monarch!” meme.

And there are a couple very special people in this chat. “Mitchie Babe” and “Sonny Bunny” are references to Lovato’s Disney Channel characters: Mitchie Torres from Camp Rock and Sonny Munroe from Sonny with a Chance.

Lovato’s first text references her “Here All Night” chorus, but her second one teases the unreleased song that fans believe will be her third single from this album.

“It’s not that deep” is a lyric from Lovato’s not-yet-released song “Kiss,” which she’s previewed for fans at live events. Adding even more fuel to the fire that “Kiss” may be coming soon, the music video ends with Lovato looking in a mirror, and the lyrics to “Kiss” are written on the wall next to it.

Lovato’s new era started fast, and it clearly isn’t slowing down.