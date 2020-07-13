Going down memory lane can be fun, but also sometimes cringe-worthy (those pigtails looked cute at the time, I swear). Nobody knows this better than Demi Lovato, who recently reminisced on one of her most iconic Disney Channel roles with her partner and couldn't help but giggle, comment, and make a lighthearted critiques while watching. All in all, Demi Lovato's reaction to watching Camp Rock 1 and 2 was absolutely priceless.

On July 11, Lovato took to her Instagram stories to document her reaction to rewatching the Disney Channel movies Camp Rock 1 and 2, in which she starred as the aspiring signer Mitchie Torres. Sitting with her BF Max Ehrich, the pop star wasn't afraid to laugh at herself while watching the 2008 and 2010 films.

"The amount of awkward f*ing things I did in this movie... I can't," Lovato captioned a scene with herself and Camp Rock co-star Alyson Stoner. Ehrich also got in on the commenting fun. "You have to do this dance for me, please," Ehrich said while watching Lovato's group dance scene to "Brand New Day," which made Lovato's giggle turn into a full-on laugh.

Lovato also wasn't afraid to point out parts of Camp Rock that just didn't make a lot of sense. In a scene from the second film, she and Joe Jonas loudly sing a duet of "Fire and Rain" across the camp from one another. "So, everyone else was just sleeping?" Lovato questioned. "We're just belting our lungs out while everyone's sleeping?"

She continued her rewatch by commenting on a hilarious scene in which Kevin Jonas' character Jason raves about free mugs, admitting to not remembering the words to one of her character's songs, and poking fun at her over-the-top dance moves in the films.

Lovato isn't the only person to rewatch the classic Disney Channel films in recent weeks. Posting reenactments of the movies' silliest moments became a trend on TikTok earlier this summer. Even the Jonas Brothers posted a shot-for-show remake of their first scene of the movie.

Despite her jokes about the movies, Lovato has said in the past that she's on board for a potential sequel. "We want to come out with an R-Rated Camp Rock 3,” Lovato explained to Ellen DeGeneres in 2017. “I mean, all of our fans have now grown up, and so anybody that watched Camp Rock is now older and can appreciate it." Here's to hoping that actually happens

Camp Rock is streaming on Disney+.