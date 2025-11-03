A Very Jonas Christmas Movie & Freakier Friday Come To Disney+ This Month
Plus, a drama-filled new season of Mormon Wives.
The holidays may still be a month away, but Disney+ is getting into the festive spirit early with a new Christmas movie starring the Jonas Brothers, as well as several cozy specials. But that’s not all the streamer has in store for November. A few recent Marvel movies will be making their streaming debut in case you missed them in theaters, as well as the Freaky Friday sequel Freakier Friday, and very nostalgic Lindsay Lohan movie as well if that gets you in the mood to revisit some of her classics.
The star atop Disney+’s holiday content is A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, which will see Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas acting together for the first time since their Camp Rock days in a holiday adventure filled with buzzy co-stars, like Billie Lourd, KJ Apa, and Laverne Cox.
In the Marvel universe, both The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Madame Web are joining the Disney+ streaming library. The platform is also adding the recent Disney release Freakier Friday, as well as a beloved throwback that also stars Lohan: 2000’s Life-Size.
Plus, if you’re subscribed to Disney+’s Hulu bundle, you can also tune into the three-episode premiere of Kim Kardashian’s legal drama All’s Fair, as well as the new season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
Check out Disney+’s full November slate below.
*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.
Nov. 1
- CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time (Seasons 1-3)
- Joy to the World
- The Color Purple*
Nov. 2
- Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 10)
Nov. 4
- Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Episode 8)
- All’s Fair (Episodes 1-3)*
Nov. 5
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation
Nov. 7
- Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films
- Life-Size
- Love+War
- The Worst Trip Around the World
- Seventeen: Our Chapter
Nov. 8
- 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Nov. 11
- Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Episode 9)
Nov. 12
- Freakier Friday
- Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends
Nov. 13
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 3)*
Nov. 14
- A Very Jonas Christmas Movie
- Madame Web
- Botched Bariatrics
- LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
Nov. 18
- Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Episode 10)
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+
Nov. 20
- The Roses*
Nov. 21
- Biography: Dolly Parton
- A Day Late and a Dollar Short
- Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup
- A House on Fire Tempting Fate
- Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story
Nov. 22
- Christmas Cookie Challenge
Nov. 24
- Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember
Nov. 25
- Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Episode 11)
- The Ugly Stepsister*
Nov. 26
- The Beatles Anthology
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 5)
- Kiff (Season 2)
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4)
Nov. 29
- Holiday Baking Championship
Nov. 30
- Little Angel (Season 7)
Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.