The holidays may still be a month away, but Disney+ is getting into the festive spirit early with a new Christmas movie starring the Jonas Brothers, as well as several cozy specials. But that’s not all the streamer has in store for November. A few recent Marvel movies will be making their streaming debut in case you missed them in theaters, as well as the Freaky Friday sequel Freakier Friday, and very nostalgic Lindsay Lohan movie as well if that gets you in the mood to revisit some of her classics.

The star atop Disney+’s holiday content is A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, which will see Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas acting together for the first time since their Camp Rock days in a holiday adventure filled with buzzy co-stars, like Billie Lourd, KJ Apa, and Laverne Cox.

In the Marvel universe, both The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Madame Web are joining the Disney+ streaming library. The platform is also adding the recent Disney release Freakier Friday, as well as a beloved throwback that also stars Lohan: 2000’s Life-Size.

Disney

Plus, if you’re subscribed to Disney+’s Hulu bundle, you can also tune into the three-episode premiere of Kim Kardashian’s legal drama All’s Fair, as well as the new season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Check out Disney+’s full November slate below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

Nov. 1

CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time (Seasons 1-3)

Joy to the World

The Color Purple*

Nov. 2

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 10)

Nov. 4

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Episode 8)

All’s Fair (Episodes 1-3)*

Nov. 5

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation

Nov. 7

Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films

Life-Size

Love+War

The Worst Trip Around the World

Seventeen: Our Chapter

Nov. 8

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Nov. 11

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Episode 9)

Nov. 12

Freakier Friday

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

Disney

Nov. 13

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 3)*

Nov. 14

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

Madame Web

Botched Bariatrics

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails

Disney+

Nov. 18

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Episode 10)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+

Nov. 20

The Roses*

Nov. 21

Biography: Dolly Parton

A Day Late and a Dollar Short

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup

A House on Fire Tempting Fate

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Nov. 22

Christmas Cookie Challenge

Nov. 24

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember

Nov. 25

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Episode 11)

The Ugly Stepsister*

Nov. 26

The Beatles Anthology

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 5)

Kiff (Season 2)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4)

Nov. 29

Holiday Baking Championship

Nov. 30

Little Angel (Season 7)

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.