I don't know about you guys but I, personally, have spent the past week in mourning. Why, you ask? Well, because another one of my all time favorite celebrity couples have announced their split. Honestly, my heart just can't take it anymore! First Anna Faris and Chris Pratt then Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux and now my all time favorite, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan!?! Seriously, God. HOW DO YOU EXPECT ME TO GO ON? Well, for every failing relationship the good news is that love is blossoming somewhere else. For instance, Laverne Cox's first photo with her boyfriend has managed to restore my faith in love while Channing and Jenna's relationship crumbles.

In order to fully understand why my faith in love had to be restored, let me give you some backstory on why it was shaken in the first place. You see, just last week, my all time favorite celebrity couple, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their split in a heart wrenching social media post that stated:

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.

Yeah...so I was sad to say the least. OK, FINE, I WAS ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED.

But now, you guys, things are looking up for old Candy J (a nickname I use to refer to myself from time to time, roll with it). It looks like another one of my favorite celebs, Laverne Cox has found love! Wahoo! Time for me to channel all of my hopes and dreams into a new celeb couple!

How do we know Cox has found love, you ask? Well, just like any self-respecting young celeb she posted photo proof on social media. Not only did the Orange is the New Black star post a steamy in bed photo of her and her BAE to her Instagram story but she added emoji hearts to the top and bottom of the image to make it clear that this wasn't just a friendly sleepover. BOW CHICKA WOW WOW.

I know, I know, I know...you want to know all of the deets on who this mystery man is and, trust me, so do I! But unfortunately information on this dude is sparse. We don't even know his name yet as she is yet to reveal it.

That being said, according to People, Cox talked about him on an episode of Access Hollywood last month. What's the scoop from that interview? Well, for starters, she's in LOVE so this isn't just a casual sleepover with hookup buddies who are mildly fond of each other. This is the real deal.

The next big development is her revelation of how they met. People reports that Cox told Access Hollywood that she met her BAE on...wait for it...Tinder! Yes, that's right, celebs really are just like us. If Laverne Cox can find love swiping through Tinder, so can you.

In fact, Cox is a huge proponent of being on the apps. "I’m in love. It’s incredible, it really is. It’s like love is so incredibly healing," Cox told Access Hollywood. "I’m a Tinder girl. When I broke up with my ex, I went back on Tinder, because I feel like if you want to date, you have to be on the apps. You have to be on the apps to be in the game." PREACH.

As if things couldn't get any more adorable, her BF is apparently already approved by Mamma Cox. "Everybody gets along," she continued when asked about her boyfriend meeting her family. "His family’s amazing. My mom likes him. It’s good."

Congrats to the happy couple!

