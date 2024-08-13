In Elite Daily’s series At The Moment, celebs and influencers dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. Below, KJ Apa reflects on how becoming a father led to his latest role, his undying bond with the Riverdale cast, and how he might play Archie again someday.

After playing a high schooler for the past seven years, KJ Apa is ready to grow up. His new movie, One Fast Move, may look like it’s about motorcycle racing, but at its core, it’s a reflection on fatherhood — something that resonated with the 27-year-old after he became a father in 2021. “There are so many elements of this movie that hit me at the perfect time, that being one of them,” Apa tells Elite Daily. “The universe felt very involved in the process of making it.”

In One Fast Move, Apa plays the aspiring motorcycle racer Wes, who tracks down his absent father, Dean (Eric Dane), to ask for training. It’s far from a perfect reunion, as Wes discovers his old man is more interested in racing glory than connecting with his son. The push and pull between chasing individual success and the responsibilities of fatherhood is something Apa related to in the story, especially since this was his first film role since his son, Sasha, was born.

“Being a young father myself and finding a balance between that and my drive for work is something that will always be there for me,” Apa says. “But I know everything happens for a reason.”

The movie also arrived during another sea change in Apa’s life — at the very end of filming his long-running series Riverdale, which ended in 2023. Although One Fast Move is significantly more serious and grounded than the reality-bending teen drama, Apa couldn’t fully escape the Riverdale cinematic universe. His co-star in the film, Maia Reficco, helms the new Pretty Little Liars spinoff, which exists within the same world as Riverdale.

I’d do it, but not if they dye my hair.

“We had a lot in common and a lot to talk about when we worked together on this,” Apa says. With Pretty Little Liars as a possible way back into the Riverdale universe, Apa says he’d be down to cameo as Archie on the series: “100%, I’d do it. I miss Riverdale. I miss everyone on that show. Not a day goes by where I don’t think about it.”

However, he does have one condition if he were to ever play Archie again: “I’d do it, but not if they dye my hair. I wouldn’t dye my hair again.”

His days as a redhead may be over, but Apa is still very close with the friends he made on the CW series. “I still keep in touch with everyone,” Apa says. “There’s a group chat with me, Casey [Cott], Charles [Melton], Cole [Sprouse], and Drew [Ray Tanner]. I talk to Cami [Mendes] a lot. I’ve had her and Rudy [Mancuso] over for dinner a couple of times. I talk to Lili [Reinhart]. We all love each other.”

“I would die for every one of them. Truly, I would.”

It’s a connection that Apa believes will stand the test of time. “We’ll probably be 80 years old and still have this bond, even if we haven’t spoken to each other,” he says. “I would die for every one of them. Truly, I would.”

Below, Apa shares his dream movie role, whether or not he wants to get more tattoos, and what he really thought about that Riverdale finale twist.

Elite Daily: What song can you not stop listening to right now?

KJ Apa: “Follow Me Home” by Dire Straits.

ED: What’s the last TV show you marathoned?

KJA: True Detective.

ED: What’s your most-used emoji?

KJA: The cat with the heart eyes.

ED: What’s your dream role?

KJA: If they ever made a new version of The Cable Guy, I’d want to play Jim Carrey’s character.

ED: What movie have you watched the most in your life?

KJA: I think either Bruce Almighty or Dumb and Dumber.

ED: What’s your go-to karaoke song?

KJA: I don’t do karaoke. I refuse.

ED: Do you want to get any more tattoos?

KJA: No more tattoos for me. I’m done with getting tattoos.

ED: Is there an actor you really want to work with someday?

KJA: Vince Vaughn. Oh, actually I changed my mind. Ricky Gervais.

ED: How do you feel about Riverdale ending with Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead all dating each other in a quad relationship?

KJA: It makes sense to me. It works, even though it’s crazy.

ED: Who has bigger issues: Archie or Wes?

KJA: I think Archie does.

ED: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

KJA: Be yourself and nothing else.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.