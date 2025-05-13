Kim Kardashian is combining her recent passions for acting and law in her new project. The reality superstar is once again teaming up with Ryan Murphy for a sleek, twist-y new drama that will put her acting chops to the test. And Kardashian isn’t the only big name helming the All’s Fair cast list. Here are all the details about the new legal drama coming to Hulu (and available to stream on Disney+ via its Hulu bundle).

All’s Fair was first announced at the end of 2023, shortly after Kardashian had filmed her first acting role in about a decade on American Horror Story: Delicate. As was shown on an early 2024 episode of The Kardashians, creator Ryan Murphy approached Kardashian with the TV idea having been inspired by her publicized journey to becoming a licensed attorney.

Kardashian began studying law in 2019 to follow in her late father Robert Kardashian’s professional footsteps. She passed the preliminary “baby bar” exam at the end of 2021, and most recently took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in March, a requisite step to practicing law in California.

While she’s still working towards her official legal license, Kardashian will participate in the ultimate mock trial as lawyer Allura Grant on All’s Fair.

Kim Isn’t The Only A-Lister On The Cast

While All’s Fair is the first series Kardashian is leading (well, unless you want to count her family’s reality shows), she’s far from the only big name on the cast list. Joining her in the main cast is Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, and Teyana Taylor.

As the all-female casting suggests, the series will center on a group of women lawyers who start their own firm after leaving male-dominated practices.

The Trailer Reveals More Celebrity Guests

The buzzy A-listers don’t stop with the main cast. The show’s first trailer, which dropped on May 13, reveals several major guest stars, including Jessica Simpson, Elizabeth Berkley, Judith Light, Brooke Shields, and Grace Gummer.

Court Is In Session Very Soon

There’s no exact premiere date yet, but All’s Fair is confirmed to stream on Hulu and Disney+ sometime in Fall 2025.

