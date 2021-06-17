Kim K Got Real About Whether She'll Change Her Style When She Becomes A Lawyer

Kim Kardashian is known for her impossibly chic style looks. Whether she’s slaying the Met Gala red carpet, or attending Paris fashion week, she looks flawless doing so and is always pushing the boundaries with her outfit choices. Somehow, between working with her stylist to curate fierce ensembles, Kardashian has also found time to pursue a career in law. While some may expect the reality star to be more buttoned up in her new career, not so fast. Kim Kardashian won't change her style to become a lawyer, she says, and more power to her.

Kardashian and her sisters dished a lot of tea during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which airs in two parts. During the first part, which premieres on June 17, host Andy Cohen asked if the reality star would “pull back” on her sexy style choices after becoming a lawyer.

“I thought about this,” Kardashian said. “And then I thought, ‘You can do it all. You can do whatever you want.”

As she told Cohen, she has no problem posting a sexy outfit on the gram and then making her way into a professional setting. “I remember going to the White House one time and I was like, ‘Ooh, I just posted a bikini pic, you know, I hope they’re not looking at my Instagram while I’m in here!’ And then I thought, ‘You know what, you’ve gotta be you,’” she said.

Kardashian has taken the grueling “baby” bar test twice so far. While she hasn’t passed yet, she’s determined to do so and is planning on taking it a third time. And while she’s hyper-focused on passing the test, she isn’t letting fashion take a back seat.

Kardashian described it as “freeing” to be able to dress however she wants to. “F*ck it. I’m 40! I’m in the best shape of my life and I want to post a bikini [picture] if I want to,” she told Cohen, though, she was sure to say there will be limits. “I also don’t want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they’re in high school and I’m the embarrassing mom that’s posing in selfies and in bikinis.”

Kardashian stays stunting on the gram, and, thankfully for her followers, that isn’t changing anytime soon.