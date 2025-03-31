Jessica Simpson has an unexpected tip for keeping her vocals sounding their best: snake sperm. In an Instagram video, posted March 28, the singer discussed the mysterious drink that her vocal coach suggested that she have before performing. According to her, the liquid supplement is a “Chinese herb thing” that contains snake sperm and works like “honey” for your vocal cords.

“They’re like, ‘What are you drinking?’ Because it’s this Chinese herb thing,” Simpson said in the clip after taking a sip from a dark brown bottle with a yellow label. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ My vocal coach told me to drink it, and they Googled the ingredients and — snake sperm.”

According to Simpson, the drink is not a tea. “It’s like a honey,” she said. While the “Blame Me” singer did not say what the herbal tonic was called, she recommended it to other singers. “So, if you want a good vocal, you gotta drink snake sperm,” she added in the video.

Simpson captioned the post, “🎤🐍🧪.”

Fans of Simpson loved her surprising drink of choice. “Put her back on TV right now lol,” one commented under the IG post. “Like the chicken of the sea but snake version😂😂😂😂,” another wrote, referencing the iconic moment on Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica when she confused tuna and chicken.

Gary Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After 16 years, Simpson made her long-awaited return to her music with her new EP, Nashville Canyon, Part 1, which she released March 21. “[Nashville Canyon] is the result of learning to hear my heart again, free from industry expectations. It’s about surrendering, letting my voice be my main guide, and trusting the journey ahead. Always inviting God into the room where music creates itself, with a voice that communicates on a spiritual level of grace without fear and allowing the music to be my main voice,” she wrote about the release on Instagram.

“Nashville Canyon: Part 1 is a FEELING. Now, with its release, I hope everyone that is meant to catch the vibes will wrap their heart and soul around it just like I have within their own journey,” she continued. “This project has kept me awake inside of my dreams. It doesn’t get better than this moment right here, right now, sharing this creative intuition with y’all.”