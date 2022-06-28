North West's Friendship With Jessica Simpson's Daughter Is Adorable

Kim Kardashian went all out for North’s 9th birthday party. On Tuesday, June 28, the star revealed she took her daughter and all her friends, which included Jessica Simpson’s 10-year-old daughter Maxwell, on a private jet to the wilderness where they enjoyed fun outdoor activities like ziplining and rafting. Prepare to be jealous because “Camp North” looked like it was a total blast.

The mother of four posted a series of photos and videos from the party on Instagram. One picture showed Kim’s jet (dubbed “Kim Air”) decked out in huge silver balloons that spelled out “Camp North.” As the photos revealed, passengers were greeted with a set of cute seat pillows that looked like logs. There were also fake spiderwebs hanging on the walls, giving the inside of the walls a spooky vibe.

Other photos showed North and Maxwell posing for a group photo while wearing pajamas and hanging out together in small tents that appeared to be put together with white sheets covered in fake blood. North’s 9-year-old cousin Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter, also attended the party.

Simpson posted more photos of North and Maxwell hanging out at the party on IG. It appeared the girls also took some archery lessons and went wake surfing. “CAMP NORTH was magic!” Simpson said. “Thank you @kimkardashian for giving Maxwell the time of her life and takin’ care of my little lady on her first ‘camp sleep away’ trip! I’m comin’ next time! 💚”

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a June 21 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kim revealed North has been really into “special effects makeup” lately, which is what inspired her spooky wilderness-themed birthday party. “She wanted to teach her girlfriends [how to do makeup], and we took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness,” Kim said. “There was a whole class that she taught her friends how to do special-effects, wounds, and scars. She’s really good at it.”

North turned 9 years old on June 15. Just days before her big day, Kim posted a TikTok on June 12 revealing she also threw her daughter an anime-themed birthday party, which featured an appearance from a character named Kuromi from the TV series Fantasy Magic Melody.

North and Maxwell’s budding friendship is one cute thing I didn’t know I needed.