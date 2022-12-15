Here's What Prince Harry Misses The Most About Life With The Royal Family

The Harry & Meghan love story has concluded. Well, at least for now. On Dec. 15, Netflix premiered the second volume of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary series, where the couple spoke about the scrutiny they faced after leaving the royal family nearly two years ago. However, even in the midst of drama, the doc showed some lighthearted and reflective moments, including Harry reminiscing about his time growing up in the U.K.

In the series’ sixth and final episode, an interviewer asked him if there is anything he misses about life in “the Institution,” a term the couple used to refer to the royal family throughout the series. “I miss the weird family gatherings when we’re all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year,” Harry said.

Harry also mentioned he missed his hometown, which he hasn’t lived in since he and Meghan moved to California in 2020. At the time, the couple announced they were taking a step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I miss the U.K. I miss my friends. I lost a few friends in this process as well,” Harry said in the doc.

Even with his slight homesickness, it seems Harry’s embracing his new life in SoCal with Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. In one particular scene, Harry can be seen driving along the coast and gushing over his second home away from home.

“I mean, I came here because I was changed. I changed to the point where I’ve outgrown my environment. Therefore, this was the most obvious place to come,” he said. “This is one of the places where I think my mom was probably gonna end up living, potentially.”

Harry & Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix.