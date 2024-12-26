Forget Santa — Beyoncé was the one who really delivered this Christmas. And she’s got one more surprise in store following the holiday season. The pop star has begun teading a major announcement early in 2025, and naturally, the BeyHive is already abuzz with theories about what it might be.

As everyone with a Netflix account already knows, Beyoncé lit up the NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston, Texas on Dec. 25 with an unforgettable halftime performance, belting out several selections from her 2024 album Cowboy Carter live for the first time. But the biggest surprise wasn’t on the stage. After the concert, Bey posted a short video on Instagram of herself waving an American flag on a white horse as mariachi music plays. The clip ends with the date 1.14.25 appearing in large red font.

Clearly, something big is coming on Jan. 14. But what? Well, there are three prominent theories about what Bey is plotting. Here are the most likely possibilities:

1. A Cowboy Carter Tour

Could Mrs. Carter finally be bringing her rodeo to the world? There’s a good reason to believe this is what she’s preparing to unveil on Jan. 14. The timing lines up almost perfectly with how she announced the Renaissance World Tour in early 2023, about six months after the release of Renaissance. Adding to the theory, fans noticed tour vendor Live Nation reposted Beyoncé’s teaser video shortly after it was posted.

So saddle up, because Beyoncé may be taking Reneigh on the road once again soon.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Parkwood/Shutterstock

2. The Long-Awaited Visuals

In the over two years since Renaissance dropped, the BeyHive have been not-so-patiently waiting for the Queen Bey to release some form of visuals associated with that album... and now with Cowboy Carter as well. Bey has become known for releasing full visual companions for her albums, something she’s done consistently with most of her recent releases — up until Renaissance, that is. She’s teased a visual album a few times, so maybe now she’s finally ready to give it to the fans.

3. The Start Of Act III

Beyoncé has said that Renaissance and Cowboy Carter are the first two parts of a three-act project. So, could we be entering the final act with Beyoncé’s big announcement? The Cowboy Carter era did start during a major football game; maybe it will end with one, too.

And there are already some pretty convincing theories about what Act III will sound like. Most members of the BeyHive are predicting it will be a rock album, with the overarching project being Beyoncé reclaiming musical genres that were founded in Black culture. If we’re about to enter Act III, then prepare to rock out all throughout 2025.