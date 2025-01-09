As wildfires rage across southern California, celebrities affected by the natural disaster are sharing their devastation. The Los Angeles fires began on Jan. 7, damaging thousands of structures in highly populated communities, including the Palisades.

Paris Hilton was one of the high-profile residents who lost a home in the Palisades fire. “Heartbroken beyond words,” she wrote in an Instagram message, sharing footage of the razed neighborhood. “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”

Mandy Moore also had to say goodbye to her Altadena home after it was engulfed in flames. She shared her sadness over a video of the wreckage: “This is Altadena. Leveled. My sweet home. I am devastated and gutted for those of us who’ve lost so much. I’m absolutely numb.”

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis was deeply affected by the fires. Her Palisades home was in the fire’s path initially. “My community and possibly my home is on fire,” Curtis wrote in a Jan. 7 post. “We ALL take everything for granted because we are all living our lives but when it hits your community, it's particularly shocking.”

She later confirmed her home was safe, but her community had been eviscerated. In particular, she mourned a church in the Palisades that was destroyed: “The building that I got sober in 25 years ago,” Curtis wrote. “I think of all of the souls who came there for comfort and solace and all the baptisms and funerals and weddings and the thousands of people who reclaimed their lives through Sobriety. Also, the women's club in the Palisades where I met many sober people. Both are gone. Tough times.”

Melissa Rivers described the panic she felt evacuating her home, which wound up being burned down. “I kind of had a mental checklist. I made sure that we got passports, birth certificates, medication, clothing,” Rivers told CNN. “To be 100% honest, I grabbed my mom's Emmy, a photo of my dad, and a drawing that my mother had done of me and my son.”

Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale mourned how the fires have completely erased an important chapter in her and her daughter’s life. “Hearing the winds last night I prayed. I knew it would be bad — we had to evacuate many times during our life there — but the shock at the whole of the Palisades being destroyed is unthinkably horrific,” Beckinsale wrote on Instagram. “My daughter and I lived there for most of her childhood and most of her childhood is gone. Her primary school, every shop or restaurant we used to go to with my parents and Michael [Sheen]’s parents — and devastatingly, most of her friends homes. My heart is broken.”