Mandy Moore has done it all in Hollywood. She’s been a “Candy”-singing pop star, mean girl in The Princess Diaries, princess in Disney’s Tangled, and matriarch of the Pearson family in six seasons of This Is Us.

She’s a true multi-hyphenate who won’t adhere to just one label, and she doesn’t want you to, either. The 40-year-old tells Elite Daily her best advice for anyone entering adulthood is that “you don't have to make a choice about who you are or define yourself or how the world sees you” right now.

Moore says, “I hope I'm constantly evolving, and adding ‘ands’ to the way I would describe myself.” This idea of embracing your many labels is at the center of TJ Maxx’s Claim Your And project, which Moore partnered with the brand to launch in June.

You get to define what success looks like on your own terms. There’s no one definition.

One place that really likes to try to define you is the FYP of TikTok. Finding a niche corner can lead you to some LOL-worthy content, but it can be limiting at times. Moore believes “separating your real reality from your online persona” is a way to honor multidimensionality. If she was defined by what the Instagram algorithm fed her, she says it would be a lot of “pregnancy-related things and recipes with cottage cheese” — and she’s more than that.

Despite her enviable, decades-long career, she admits she’s still learning things. Hosting a This Is Us rewatch podcast with co-stars Chris Sullivan and Sterling K. Brown titled This Was Us has forced Moore to look back on her career.

With this newfound wisdom, below, she dishes on the 21 lessons she wishes she knew at 21 — including the Y2K fashion trend she regrets sporting. — Rachel Chapman, staff writer

