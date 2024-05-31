Mandy Moore Announced Her Third Pregnancy With A Cute This Is Us Nod

Mandy Moore is getting her very own Pearson family. On May 31, the mother of two announced that she’s pregnant with her third child, revealing that the baby will be a girl. Of course, the This Is Us star couldn’t resist pointing out the adorable similarities between her show family and her real one, gushing that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith were going to have “our very own Big Three.”

“Sometimes life imitates art,” Moore wrote on Instagram, sharing a photos of her her 3-year-old son Gus and her 1-year-old son Ozzie in shirts that read “Big” and “Middle,” respectively. “The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister.”

As This Is Us fans know very well, the “Big Three” reference is a sweet nod to Moore’s television family. She played Rebecca Pearson on the NBC drama, the loving mother of Kevin, Kate, and Randall, three children all born on the same day. Throughout the series, the family referred to the kids as “The Big Three,” instilling a lifelong bond in the siblings that prevailed despite several emotional fights.

Just like in the series, Moore’s growing family will consist of two sons and one daughter.

NBC

This isn’t the first time Moore has paid tribute to This Is Us with her babies. When her son Augustus was born in 2021, she revealed the cute nickname for her firstborn with a pun playing on the show. “This Is Gus,” she wrote, sharing a photo of the newborn.

Moore began dating folk rock singer Goldsmith in 2015, shortly after her divorce from first husband Ryan Adams (a marriage she does not look back on fondly, she’s revealed). The couple got engaged in 2017, and married the next year. They welcomed their first son Augustus in 2021, and his younger brother Oscar arrived in 2022. With a little sister on the way, let’s just hope the IRL “Big Three” don’t have to deal with as much drama as the This Is Us kids — but experience just as much love.