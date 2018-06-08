That iconic mask is back on and are so are the nightmares to follow, because the Halloween trailer is here and the horror franchise's latest installment looks as scary as ever. One of the most horrifying villians in movie history, Michael Myers, is alive and he's on a mission — take out the one that got away. That would be Laurie Strode a.k.a. Jamie Lee Curtis, who's reprising her role as the iconic character who narrowly avoided Myers' murderous grasp 40 years ago, back on October 31, 1978.

Laurie is ready for revenge, too. "Do you know that I pray every night that he would escape?" she whispers ominously in the clip.

When asked what the hell she did that for, Laurie responds: "So I can kill him." Cut to her cocking a gun in preparation of Michael's overdue arrival.

Welp, looks like he's escaped and he's back to his babysitter-terrorizing ways. But his real target is Laurie.

"He's waited for this night. He's waited for me. I've waited for him," she continues. The trailer offers up glimpses at their creepy cat-and-mouse game, also revealing Myers speres noone throughout his bloodthristy quest.

OK. Guess I'm never turning off the lights again, ever.

Universal Pictures on YouTube

The film's plot involves a British documentary crew that comes to film imprisoned Michael for a retrospective about his deadly past, but the killer ends up escaping custody and returning to the scene of his Halloween crimes. “Someone has to bring a modern audience into a 40-year old movie,” Curtis has said of the true crime element.

Judy Greer portrays Strode's daughter in the upcoming film, and Andi Matichak plays her grandaughter. David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express, Snow Angels) directed and penned the script with Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley. Curtis weighed in on how it connects to the first movie, explaining,

And as soon as I read what David Green and Danny McBride had come up with … and the way that they connected the dots of the story, it made so much sense to me that it felt totally appropriate for me to return to Haddonfield, Ill., for another 40th-anniversary retelling. There was the idea of, ‘What do you call it?’ If I had had my druthers, I probably would’ve called it Halloween Retold. Because it’s being retold. It’s the original story in many, many, many ways. Just retold 40 years later with my granddaughter.

"We’re being very honest and truthful about that, how it would affect the upbringing of her daughter, who has a lot of conflicts because of her mother’s obsession with this incident, and her granddaughter, who’s trying to connect," Green told USA Today about how Laurie's tramautic history affects her day-to-day life.

The original Halloween spawned numerous sequels, none of which are at play in 2018's version outside of Halloween II, so just pretend those didn't happen. That whole Laurie dies in Resurrection thing? Scratch that.

“We were trying to come up with what our take would be and really just found an original path that more or less takes the first one as our reality,” Green told ComingSoon, discussing why the events between 1981 and now were disregarded.

Despite being an iconic scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis doesn't consider herself a slasher enthusiast.

"I just can’t watch thrillers or violence or anything with the possibility of ominousness. I’m too jumpy," the actress revealed to People in 2015.

Curtis may not be a horror buff, but I'm guessing there are plenty of fans chomping at the bit to see her get back to the genre that made her a household name.

Halloween is expected to hit theaters — when else? — just before Halloween on October 19, 2018.