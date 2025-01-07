Kate Beckinsale Responds To Those Rumors About Her & Matt Rife

Romance was in the air at this year’s Golden Globes. From Selena Gomez cuddling up with new fiancé Benny Blanco to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turning the awards show into a cute date night, the 2025 ceremony was for the lovers. There was even some chatter about a famous former fling being rekindled in the aftermath of the show. However, Kate Beckinsale cleared up that piece of gossip about her and her ex Matt Rife.

Beckinsale and Rife both attended Netflix’s after-party at Spago on Jan. 5, where sources told Page Six the exes were packing on the PDA. “They were kissing and being affectionate with one another,” one source reported. “Her arms were around his neck, and his arms and hands were around her waist… They were very close and then I saw them kiss a couple times.”

However, Beckinsale denied these claims the next day. “It is incorrect that they were kissing,” Beckinsale’s rep told People. “They are friendly exes who were having a fun time speaking,”

Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock

So, it sounds like Beckinsale and Rife aren’t planning to give their relationship a second shot after all. The two first dated back in 2017, while Beckinsale was still in the midst of her divorce from ex-husband Len Wiseman. They were on-and-off for about a year, frequently getting spotted out on dates throughout 2018.

After they ended things, Beckinsale started seeing comedian Pete Davidson in 2019, which prompted Rife to make a controversial remark, advising Davidson to “run” from the relationship at the time. He has since apologized for the comment.

“I regret saying that,” Rife told Elle in 2023. “Pete, if you’re out there, sorry I said that. Kate, I also apologize that I said that. I shouldn’t have said that.”

He continued: “I gave the advice to be careful because I had just gotten out of a relationship with somebody [where] I unfortunately found out we weren’t compatible. And I always want people to, you know, protect their emotions and their personal feelings.”