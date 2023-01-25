The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote in the caption, along with a blue heart emoji. Naturally, surprised fans and celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Chrissy Teigen, and Lindsay Lohan sent the couple well-wishes in the comments section.

“So happy for you guys!!! 🤍,” Kardashian commented, while Campbell described this moment as “the biggest blessing” for the new parents.

This new journey is a heartfelt one for Hilton, who revealed to People that she always wanted to be a mother. “I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Hilton has expressed interest in building a family with Reum. In December 2022, she told People she began IVF treatment (in-vitro fertilization) during the pandemic.

“We started going and doing [the IVF treatment] like a few months in because the world was shut down,” she said at the time. “We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”

About a year earlier, Hilton also discussed beginning the IVF process with journalist Mara Schiavocampo on her podcast, The Original Trendsetter. There, the former reality star revealed she had been introduced to her fertility specialist, Dr. Andy Huang, by Kim Kardashian. Honestly, that only makes her celebratory comment under Hilton’s post sweeter.

Hilton also shared that, at the time, she and Reum began picking out baby names. However, the couple have not revealed their baby boy’s name.

The exciting baby news comes over a year after Hilton and Reum’s wedding in Nov. 2021. The duo tied the knot in a stunning three day-ceremony in Bel-Air. At the time, she told Vogue that she and Reum had known each other for 15 years. After reconnecting at a Thanksgiving get-together in 2019, the two began dating.

“Throughout the years, I was always searching for my partner,” Hilton said on the day of her wedding, per Vogue. “Not only someone to share my dreams with but a man to build a future together. Someone who is loving and kind. Someone to be a father to my future children.”

Talk about a fairytale manifestation.